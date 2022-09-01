ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Mayor addresses supporters at re-election kickoff

Steve Martin stresses experience, effectiveness, community endorsements. – Dozens of supporters joined Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin to kick off his 2022 re-election campaign Monday night at the Paso Robles Inn. Martin addressed the crowd and stressed his experience, effectiveness, and community endorsements. He also focused on enhancements to public safety, millions of dollars of street repairs, and the strength of the local economy following the pandemic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground

The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Buckley Road extension reaches completion

– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
travellemming.com

17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)

Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
MORRO BAY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside

Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire engulfs garage in Paso Robles

A fire engulfed an attached garage at a home in Paso Robles on Friday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 923 Running Stag. Way. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved with fire, which had extended to a travel trailer in the driveway.
PASO ROBLES, CA

