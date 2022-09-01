Read full article on original website
Mayor addresses supporters at re-election kickoff
Steve Martin stresses experience, effectiveness, community endorsements. – Dozens of supporters joined Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin to kick off his 2022 re-election campaign Monday night at the Paso Robles Inn. Martin addressed the crowd and stressed his experience, effectiveness, and community endorsements. He also focused on enhancements to public safety, millions of dollars of street repairs, and the strength of the local economy following the pandemic.
Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground
The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tap water in 6 SLO County communities smells ‘musty.’ Here’s why
The water is still safe to drink.
Drivers heading to the Oceano Dunes stuck in traffic
Many locals and visitors were going to the Oceano Dunes for some Labor Day weekend activities, but the got stuck in the mess.
Pinedorado Parade returns to Cambria — to the delight of heat-fleeing crowds
See photos from today’s festivities in Cambria.
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in North SLO County the week of Aug. 21?
In total, 40 real estate sales were registered in the area during the the past week, with an average price of $733,175. The average price per square foot ended up at $402.
Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. partnered to offer a free family swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center Saturday. The post Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
Atascadero Resident Charles ‘Cap’ Capper Turns 100 Years Young
ATASCADERO — Born on Sept. 2, 1922, World War II veteran Charles “Cap” Capper will celebrate his 100th birthday this Friday. “If I go to pick up a couple of prescriptions, they always ask you your birthdate, and I’ll tell them ‘Sept. 2, 1922, do the math,'” Cap said with a laugh.
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What are the five most expensive homes that sold in Los Osos the week of Aug. 21?
In total, 5 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past two weeks in the week of August 21, with an average price of $829,200. The average price per square foot was $607.
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
SLO County farm has one of the best pumpkin patches in the nation, Yelp says
The farm grows more than 60 varieties of pumpkins.
Buckley Road extension reaches completion
– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
travellemming.com
17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)
Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
Police conduct DUI checkpoint, screen 241 vehicles
The Santa Maria Police Department conducted another DUI checkpoint Friday night through early Saturday morning. Police say they arrested one of the drivers for DUI while conducting the checkpoint.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Aug. 21
In total, 7 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last three weeks in the week of August 21, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $644.
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
calcoastnews.com
Fire engulfs garage in Paso Robles
A fire engulfed an attached garage at a home in Paso Robles on Friday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 923 Running Stag. Way. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved with fire, which had extended to a travel trailer in the driveway.
