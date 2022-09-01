Read full article on original website
CNET
Verizon May Add Apple One Services Bundle to Your Mobile Plan
While all eyes are on Apple ahead of next week's iPhone 14 launch event, Verizon may have another incentive to get iOS users to sign up for its 5G service: including Apple One, the bundle of all Apple services, as a free perk. Verizon may include Apple One with its...
CNET
What I Want From the Apple Watch in 2022
The Apple Watch is an excellent smartwatch and fitness tracker, but I'd like to see more wellness tools, longer battery life and additional uses for its U1 chip. Apple is a leader in the wearables market, but competitors Fitbit and Oura are ahead in certain areas. Apple is expected to...
CNET
Stressed Out? Wearable Gadgets From Fitbit, Apple and Others Want to Help
Smartwatches and fitness trackers have been measuring our physical well-being for years. Now they're trying to help us manage our mental health, too. The recently announced Fitbit Sense 2, which launches this fall, is one of the latest examples of how tech companies are expanding their wellness offerings to encompass stress management and general mental well-being. Fitbit's new high-end smartwatch can measure signs of stress throughout the day, building on the previous Sense's on-demand checks. Startup Happy Health also recently introduced the Happy Ring, which claims to track stress levels in real time. Both announcements come after Apple launched its Mindfulness app for the Apple Watch last year.
CNET
How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone
If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
CNET
Turn Your Android Into a Google Home and More. Here's How
If you typically get a new Android phone every year, your options are to either trade in your old phone or keep it. So if you choose to keep your older Android, what should you do with it? Some options are to stash it in a drawer or try to sell it. But you may like the idea of making it useful -- you did spend money on it, after all.
CNET
Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
CNET
Save $40 on a Pair of Amazon's Flagship Noise-Canceling Echo Earbuds
At their usual price of $120, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for this year -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $40 off, dropping the price down to as low as $80 for a standard pair, or $100 if you want the wireless charging case. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since discounts like this can disappear at any time.
CNET
Here Comes Adobe's Camera App for Serious Photographers
Adobe is working on a camera app designed to take your smartphone photography to the next level. Within the next year or two, the company plans to release an app that marries the computing smarts of modern phones with the creative controls that serious photographers often desire, said Marc Levoy, who joined Adobe two years ago as a vice president to help spearhead the effort.
CNET
Apple's September Event Invite May Provide Clues About the iPhone 14
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's Sept. 7 event is coming up fast, which means we're likely days away from learning about the iPhone 14 lineup, new Apple Watches and possibly a new version of the AirPods Pro. Apple never gives anything away in the invitation; we'll have to wait until the actual event to know what Apple has in store. But that hasn't stopped us from looking for clues anyway.
CNET
Samsung Customer Information Stolen in Data Breach
Samsung said Friday that the personal information of some of its customers was stolen from its US computer systems earlier this year. In a notice to customers, the South Korea-based tech giant said that in July an unauthorized person acquired information from the systems. In early August, Samsung determined through its investigation that some customer data was compromised.
CNET
Google's $100 Million Photo Privacy Settlement: You Could Be Entitled to Receive Up to $400
Google agreed this spring to settle a $100 million class-action lawsuit alleging the search giant illicitly uses a facial-recognition program to sort pictures in Google Photos' Face Grouping feature. If your likeness appeared in a picture stored on Google Photos you may be eligible for a nice chunk of the payout -- but time is running out to claim your share.
CNET
Save Up to 67% With Labor Day Doorbuster Deals at Lenovo
Looking for a new laptop or tablet? With so many great Labor Day deals going on this weekend, now is the perfect chance to snag a new PC. From now until Sunday, Sept. 4, you can save up to 67% on doorbusters in PCs and tech at Lenovo. MyLenovo Rewards members get 3x points -- up to 6% back - on all purchases.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pure Fun, but More of the Same
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most portable and fun phone I've tested this year. It's the "have your cake and eat it too" of smartphones. You can fold its attractive, slender, 6.7-inch high refresh-rate screen in half, turning it into something the size of a drink coaster that easily fits in most pockets.
CNET
This 3-Day Sale Offers Big Discounts on Microsoft's Surface Laptops and More
Microsoft first launched the Surface in 2012, and since then, it's manufactured many different Surface styles. Twelve of those styles are on sale at Woot right now, which can save you hundreds on these devices. Some of these are in new condition, but most are refurbished or factory-reconditioned computers that work like they're brand-new, but they don't come with the usual hefty price tag of Surfaces.
