Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Primate calls 911 - monkey business ensuesJason WeilandSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo BeachMark-John CliffordPismo Beach, CA
Related
travellemming.com
17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)
Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
People are beating the heat at Avila Beach on Labor Day weekend
Locals and tourists are beating the California heatwave at Avila Beach this Labor Day weekend. The post People are beating the heat at Avila Beach on Labor Day weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pinedorado Parade returns to Cambria — to the delight of heat-fleeing crowds
See photos from today’s festivities in Cambria.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Senior mobile homes lose power during excessive heat conditions in California
Mission Hills, CALIF. (KCAL/KCBS) - A Southern California senior mobile home park has been without power since Thursday evening. Some of its medically fragile residents mostly depend on oxygen and electric hospital beds. “It’s terrible. The heat is just killing me,” Lisa DeHaven said, a resident. The entire...
Drivers heading to the Oceano Dunes stuck in traffic
Many locals and visitors were going to the Oceano Dunes for some Labor Day weekend activities, but the got stuck in the mess.
worldatlas.com
10 Best West Coast Beach Towns
The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
SLO County farm has one of the best pumpkin patches in the nation, Yelp says
The farm grows more than 60 varieties of pumpkins.
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
Paso Robles house fire burns garage and travel trailer
Four engines responded to the residential fire on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews stop progress of fire in Salinas Riverbed
A vegetation fire was called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Paso Robles.
Update: Paso Robles man killed in vintage plane crash
Sherman Smoot was Estrella Warbirds Museum board director. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum Board of Directors reports today the Friday death of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, as a result of a fatal aircraft accident. A member of the museum for many years, he was currently a director on the...
National Motor Fest returns to the Madonna Inn
The biggest motor show in all of San Luis Obispo County is taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madonna Inn.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
House sells for $1.7 million in Los Osos, California
A spacious house built in 1976 located in the 2800 block of Rodman Drive in Los Osos has a new owner. The 2,170-square-foot property was sold on July 26, 2022 for $1,685,000, or $776 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Buckley Road extension reaches completion
– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
calcoastnews.com
Fire engulfs garage in Paso Robles
A fire engulfed an attached garage at a home in Paso Robles on Friday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 923 Running Stag. Way. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved with fire, which had extended to a travel trailer in the driveway.
How a SLO jazz vocalist is singing to escape homelessness — ‘I’m not going to give up’
As she prepares for the biggest show of her career, SLO jazz vocalist Deborah Gilmore uses music escape homelessness.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
Comments / 6