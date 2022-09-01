ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

worldatlas.com

10 Best West Coast Beach Towns

The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
CANNON BEACH, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

House sells for $1.7 million in Los Osos, California

A spacious house built in 1976 located in the 2800 block of Rodman Drive in Los Osos has a new owner. The 2,170-square-foot property was sold on July 26, 2022 for $1,685,000, or $776 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
LOS OSOS, CA
A-Town Daily News

Buckley Road extension reaches completion

– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire engulfs garage in Paso Robles

A fire engulfed an attached garage at a home in Paso Robles on Friday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 923 Running Stag. Way. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved with fire, which had extended to a travel trailer in the driveway.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside

Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

