There is nothing quite like the epic highs and lows of high school football, and the Flathead Valley schools have experienced both in recent years. There’s the title game appearance by Class B Bigfork last year — only the third in program history— that ended in defeat; the record-breaking performances by now-graduated Glacier star Jake Rendina; and a continued drought of wins by the Flathead Braves.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO