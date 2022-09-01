Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. partnered to offer a free family swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center Saturday. The post Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
How a SLO jazz vocalist is singing to escape homelessness — ‘I’m not going to give up’
As she prepares for the biggest show of her career, SLO jazz vocalist Deborah Gilmore uses music escape homelessness.
Pinedorado Parade returns to Cambria — to the delight of heat-fleeing crowds
See photos from today’s festivities in Cambria.
Tap water in 6 SLO County communities smells ‘musty.’ Here’s why
The water is still safe to drink.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in North SLO County the week of Aug. 21?
In total, 40 real estate sales were registered in the area during the the past week, with an average price of $733,175. The average price per square foot ended up at $402.
Want to see a movie for $3? These SLO County theaters are offering a deal for one day
Several local theaters are offering cheap movie tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New film festival coming to Central Coast
– The first ever Central Coast Entertainment Expo will bring together the film and entertainment community Nov. 4 – 5, at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. This event is for local filmmakers looking to take their films to the next level, of for those...
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Aug. 21
In total, 7 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last three weeks in the week of August 21, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $644.
Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground
The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 22, 2022. 22:03— Joseph...
108 degrees and higher: Here’s a look at the heat wave’s forecast for Paso Robles
Check out the record highs for the next seven days as they stand right now.
Heat wave puts Santa Maria Air Tanker Base on heightened alert
With temperatures are on the rise around the Central Coast, as well as throughout the state, it has put the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base on high alert. The post Heat wave puts Santa Maria Air Tanker Base on heightened alert appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
If those walls could talk! Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's beloved California central coast estate is back on the market for $2.85million
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's central coast estate is back on the market for $2.85million. The 44-acre estate called Freedom Farms resides off North Ryan Road in Creston, California - north of Los Angeles - and has been in her son Todd Fisher's sole possession since their deaths in 2016.
SLO County farm has one of the best pumpkin patches in the nation, Yelp says
The farm grows more than 60 varieties of pumpkins.
National Motor Fest returns to the Madonna Inn
The biggest motor show in all of San Luis Obispo County is taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madonna Inn.
Paso Robles house fire burns garage and travel trailer
Four engines responded to the residential fire on Friday.
Comments / 0