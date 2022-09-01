California legislators approved a proposal early Thursday morning to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant operating past its previously-scheduled shut down date in 2025. Gov. Gavin Newsom had urged lawmakers to extend the life of the 37-year-old plant to bolster the state’s power grid as climate change continues to stress the system and boost demand. Located in San Luis Obispo County just north of Avila Beach, Diablo Canyon is California’s last operating nuclear plant and accounts for 8.5% of all power generated by the state.

