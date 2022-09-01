Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Pismo Beach woman arrested for assault, child endangerment
A 49-year-old Pismo Beach woman is in jail after she allegedly rammed her car into a vehicle with a child inside in Cayucos on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Department. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a woman attempting to ram a child with her...
Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Department successfully contained a 49-year-old woman accused of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with deputies. The post Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police conduct DUI checkpoint, screen 241 vehicles
The Santa Maria Police Department conducted another DUI checkpoint Friday night through early Saturday morning. Police say they arrested one of the drivers for DUI while conducting the checkpoint.
Kristin Smart trial: 2nd woman says Paul Flores raped her — ‘I was saying no and screaming’
“When someone tells you no, no means no,” the woman said she told Flores.
Jurors hear testimony from woman claiming she was raped by Paul Flores
Another week of the Kristin Smart murder trial wrapped up Friday with testimony from a woman who says she was raped by Paul Flores more than 10 years ago.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We have no choice’: California lawmakers vote to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open past 2025
California legislators approved a proposal early Thursday morning to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant operating past its previously-scheduled shut down date in 2025. Gov. Gavin Newsom had urged lawmakers to extend the life of the 37-year-old plant to bolster the state’s power grid as climate change continues to stress the system and boost demand. Located in San Luis Obispo County just north of Avila Beach, Diablo Canyon is California’s last operating nuclear plant and accounts for 8.5% of all power generated by the state.
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
Tap water in 6 SLO County communities smells ‘musty.’ Here’s why
The water is still safe to drink.
Juror breaks down during testimony in Kristin Smart murder trial
The Kristin Smart murder trial continued in a Salinas courtroom with the prosecution calling to the stand an archaeologist who assisted with excavation under the deck of Ruben Flores’ home.
Drivers heading to the Oceano Dunes stuck in traffic
Many locals and visitors were going to the Oceano Dunes for some Labor Day weekend activities, but the got stuck in the mess.
Sheriff's Office names pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Goleta
Officials have named the man killed after being hit by a semi truck in Goleta early Thursday morning.
3 people arrested in Pismo Beach after car search turns up fentanyl, meth, police say
Officers stopped the car when they saw “two men dangling precariously out both sides holding up an unsecured TV on top of the roof,” police said.
Kristin Smart trial: California neighbors recall 'unusual' activity at home where police say woman was buried
Jurors handling the California trial for Paul and Ruben Flores – the father and son accused in the disappearance and death of Kristin Smart – heard from some of the people who were most familiar with the home and property where investigators believe the college student’s remains were temporarily buried.
SLO County farm has one of the best pumpkin patches in the nation, Yelp says
The farm grows more than 60 varieties of pumpkins.
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Aug. 21
In total, 26 real estate sales were registered in the area during the the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $595.
Crews stop progress of fire in Salinas Riverbed
A vegetation fire was called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Paso Robles.
Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground
The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Farmers Market canceled today
The City of Atascadero has canceled today’s Farmer Market due to police activity as they search for a subject that was spotted armed with a firearm in the riverbed. For more information, read our article about the search and visit the City’s Facebook page.
