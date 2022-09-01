ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Pismo Beach woman arrested for assault, child endangerment

A 49-year-old Pismo Beach woman is in jail after she allegedly rammed her car into a vehicle with a child inside in Cayucos on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Department. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a woman attempting to ram a child with her...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘We have no choice’: California lawmakers vote to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open past 2025

California legislators approved a proposal early Thursday morning to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant operating past its previously-scheduled shut down date in 2025. Gov. Gavin Newsom had urged lawmakers to extend the life of the 37-year-old plant to bolster the state’s power grid as climate change continues to stress the system and boost demand. Located in San Luis Obispo County just north of Avila Beach, Diablo Canyon is California’s last operating nuclear plant and accounts for 8.5% of all power generated by the state.
News Channel 3-12

Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground

The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
A-Town Daily News

Farmers Market canceled today

The City of Atascadero has canceled today’s Farmer Market due to police activity as they search for a subject that was spotted armed with a firearm in the riverbed. For more information, read our article about the search and visit the City’s Facebook page.
ATASCADERO, CA

