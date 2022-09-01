Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh Jurberg
Related
Bexar County races to watch in the November midterms
Living in a county that’s dominated by Democrats, in a state controlled by Republicans and led nationally by two parties at war with each other, Bexar County voters will have plenty of options — seven key races among them — to air their frustrations with the status quo this November.
City Council kills proposed rebate for CPS Energy customers
San Antonio City Council shut down a proposal to return the city’s unexpected windfall from CPS Energy to customers on their October bills. The move would have given the average residential customer a credit of roughly $31, or 13% of their July bill applied to a bill in the coming months.
San Antonio’s property maintenance code needs an update
In July, San Antonio’s Building Standards Board, Development Services Department, and the City Attorney’s Office won a battle to maintain the status quo on the San Antonio Property Maintenance Code. The property maintenance code governs residential and commercial buildings and structures, establishing minimum building standards aimed at ensuring the public health and safety of city residents. Unfortunately, many San Antonio residents have felt that code enforcement has too much discretion in determining what meets their standards of “general welfare.”
City Council is right to debate how to invest $75 million windfall
The $75 million windfall that CPS Energy will contribute to the City of San Antonio for its fiscal 2023, $1.51 billion General Fund budget might not seem like a lot of money. But it is. The unanticipated funds are part of the $436 million — instead of the projected $361.2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bexar County’s top PPP recipients raked in over $10M in loan forgiveness
More than two years after the Paycheck Protection Program first began directing billions of dollars in federal aid to businesses across the country, a clearer picture of its biggest beneficiaries has emerged. Designed to preserve jobs at small businesses from the seismic shocks of the early pandemic, the program provided...
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on Tuesday took a step to delay the revision until 2025. Instead, the board agreed in a 7-2 preliminary vote to only adjust the curriculum with...
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales’ disinformation fuels immigration phobia
I assume an early start to the Labor Day holiday weekend is the reason U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio) has not yet issued a press release correcting the widely shared disinformation he spread in an Aug. 24 appearance on Fox News. Gonzales used one of his frequent moments in...
Is organized labor in San Antonio seeing a grassroots revival?
San Antonio’s workers are among the least unionized in the country, but local organized labor and its sympathizers say the nationwide resurgence of interest in unions is being felt here, too. More than any potential uptick in workplace petitions — which nationally have ramped up this year — union...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along
As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
FAA awards another $2.5M for San Antonio airport improvements
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday that San Antonio will get $2.5 million in funding for airport improvements. The funds are part of the recent $850 million the FAA awarded to 200 U.S. airports through its airport improvement program. The announcement comes within a month of the San Antonio...
Facing a stray animal crisis, city looks to expand vet services for low-income residents
The city department tasked with overseeing stray animals plans to expand free veterinary services for residents who can’t afford them in an effort to curb the number abandoned pets arriving in shelters. The move comes as a national shortage of veterinarians has made animal services harder to come by...
The Trailist: Converse Greenway Trail connects three parks on the Northeast Side
Even as San Antonio continues to build out its greenway trail network, nearby suburban cities are extending pathways of their own to connect existing parks and opening up new green space to residents. In Converse, a city of approximately 28,000 in northeastern Bexar County, crews have nearly completed a greenway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Central, Judson ISDs will ask voters to approve bonds after last year’s failures
Two San Antonio school districts that saw bond elections fail last November will try again, with new bonds approved for the Nov. 8 election. East Central Independent School District is seeking approval for a $240 million bond election, while Judson ISD will ask voters to approve a $345.3 million bond, each of which would fund new school facilities and spend to bolster safety and security. Each district’s board of trustees approved putting the bonds on the ballot in late August.
‘It is a start’: Wheels turning for bus route between San Antonio and Austin
A proposal to provide a weekday public bus service between Austin and San Antonio would be a first step toward linking the two rapidly growing metros, but demand for it hasn’t been studied and the plan raises questions about whether light rail should be prioritized. The inter-urban bus system...
Elected leaders in Texas ignore majority in criminalizing abortion
The “trigger ban” on abortion in Texas kicked into action Thursday, reactivating an anti-abortion law passed in 1925, when Texas had fewer than 5 million people, most of them white. The majority of voters who today support women’s access to abortion in some form were reminded once again...
From casitas to communication: 193 development rule changes head to City Council
Who should be notified when a zoning or other development change is proposed for a San Antonio neighborhood?. That question was at the heart of one of 193 proposed amendments to the city’s unified development code that have been wending their way through various boards and commissions for the past year, and were heard for the first time Thursday by a City Council committee.
SAISD’s new Latin American educators bring their culture to dual language classrooms
After 12 years of teaching in Nicaragua, Emilce González decided to apply for a program that would allow her to teach students in the United States. She and Marian Mendoza, a nine-year veteran of the profession in Honduras, are two of nearly a dozen international teachers hired by San Antonio Independent School District to teach in dual language classrooms.
Bexar County budget proposal keeps the current tax rate, ignores sheriff’s bid for more deputies
Bexar County Commissioners got their first look at a $2.86 billion budget proposal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that would keep the tax rate the same, even though single-family home values have risen nearly 28% in the past year, according to the tax assessor-collector. Tuesday’s proposal would offer a 5%...
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County for new headquarters
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County as it seeks to move its headquarters from downtown to the West Side. And the county wants to provide it. The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to allow staff to begin negotiating exact terms for a property tax abatement, following the company’s request for it. Staff in the county’s economic development department has already recommended the regional chain based in San Antonio be given a 10-year, 75% tax abatement valued at an estimated $1.1 million over the term of the incentive.
As development comes to the Mission District, TxDOT’s stance on corridor improvements disappoints
Residents and business owners in the neighborhoods near the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park have long asked for corridor improvements and pedestrian enhancements to Roosevelt Avenue. The continuous sidewalks, bike paths, turn lanes and lane reductions they’ve wanted were finally within sight when the city allocated $8 million for...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0