ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

San Antonio’s property maintenance code needs an update

In July, San Antonio’s Building Standards Board, Development Services Department, and the City Attorney’s Office won a battle to maintain the status quo on the San Antonio Property Maintenance Code. The property maintenance code governs residential and commercial buildings and structures, establishing minimum building standards aimed at ensuring the public health and safety of city residents. Unfortunately, many San Antonio residents have felt that code enforcement has too much discretion in determining what meets their standards of “general welfare.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Business
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Conservation#Water Service#High Water#Water Utilities#Politics State#Linus Realestate#Politics Legislative#House#Saws#Democrats
San Antonio Report

Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along

As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
San Antonio Report

East Central, Judson ISDs will ask voters to approve bonds after last year’s failures

Two San Antonio school districts that saw bond elections fail last November will try again, with new bonds approved for the Nov. 8 election. East Central Independent School District is seeking approval for a $240 million bond election, while Judson ISD will ask voters to approve a $345.3 million bond, each of which would fund new school facilities and spend to bolster safety and security. Each district’s board of trustees approved putting the bonds on the ballot in late August.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

From casitas to communication: 193 development rule changes head to City Council

Who should be notified when a zoning or other development change is proposed for a San Antonio neighborhood?. That question was at the heart of one of 193 proposed amendments to the city’s unified development code that have been wending their way through various boards and commissions for the past year, and were heard for the first time Thursday by a City Council committee.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

SAISD’s new Latin American educators bring their culture to dual language classrooms

After 12 years of teaching in Nicaragua, Emilce González decided to apply for a program that would allow her to teach students in the United States. She and Marian Mendoza, a nine-year veteran of the profession in Honduras, are two of nearly a dozen international teachers hired by San Antonio Independent School District to teach in dual language classrooms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County for new headquarters

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County as it seeks to move its headquarters from downtown to the West Side. And the county wants to provide it. The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to allow staff to begin negotiating exact terms for a property tax abatement, following the company’s request for it. Staff in the county’s economic development department has already recommended the regional chain based in San Antonio be given a 10-year, 75% tax abatement valued at an estimated $1.1 million over the term of the incentive.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

As development comes to the Mission District, TxDOT’s stance on corridor improvements disappoints

Residents and business owners in the neighborhoods near the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park have long asked for corridor improvements and pedestrian enhancements to Roosevelt Avenue. The continuous sidewalks, bike paths, turn lanes and lane reductions they’ve wanted were finally within sight when the city allocated $8 million for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy