Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns poached a former Pittsburgh Steeler on Sunday afternoon. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that former Steelers offensive lineman Joe Haeg is signing with the Browns. This comes just a few days after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after he didn't make their 53-man...
FanSided

Veteran New England Patriots CB signs with division rival

On Tuesday the New England Patriots released veteran CB Justin Bethel, and shortly after he signed with a division rival, the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots’ veteran CB Justin Bethel didn’t make the cut this season for the 53-man roster. However, the Patriots will still see Bethel twice a season. Shortly, after being cut he was picked up almost immediately by the Patriots’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to the Dolphins on September 1st.
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

