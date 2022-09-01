ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

ourquadcities.com

State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers

A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

15K Iowa homes aided by rental assistance program

DES MOINES — A program created during the pandemic to help renters avoid eviction largely achieved that stated goal in Iowa, one advocacy organization said. However, as that program winds down, data show that evictions are rising again, the advocate said. More from this section.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Pritzker among speakers at 53rd annual Labor Day Picnic

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be among the Democratic candidates for office who will be attending the Salute to Labor 53rd Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5. The picnic takes place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
Monmouth, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle

An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf sets Halloween trick or treat, parade, city hall event

Now is the time to register for the Bettendorf Halloween Parade, and to make your calendars for a City Hall Trick or Treat for little kids. On Friday, Oct. 28, from 9-11 a.m., Bettendorf City Hall will open its doors for a special Trick or Treat event. City Hall will be decorated and staff will hand out treats. All costumed children up to age 5 are welcome. There is no charge for this event. Bettendorf City Hall is at 1609 State Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Crews fight Saturday house fire; occupants escape safely

A Davenport home was so severely damaged by fire Saturday that it may be a total loss. The fire started about noon Saturday in a house on the 1600 block of West 4th Street. The blaze, firefighters said, started in an unattached structure, then spread to the house. Six fire...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program

A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off

An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

No injuries after structure fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
DAVENPORT, IA

