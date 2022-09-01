Now is the time to register for the Bettendorf Halloween Parade, and to make your calendars for a City Hall Trick or Treat for little kids. On Friday, Oct. 28, from 9-11 a.m., Bettendorf City Hall will open its doors for a special Trick or Treat event. City Hall will be decorated and staff will hand out treats. All costumed children up to age 5 are welcome. There is no charge for this event. Bettendorf City Hall is at 1609 State Street.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO