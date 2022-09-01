Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
977wmoi.com
51st Annual National Stearman Fly-In Sept. 5-10 in Galesburg
National Stearman Fly-In will be September 5-10, 2022 at Galesburg Municipal Airport in Galesburg, IL. Schedule of events can be found here: https://www.stearmanflyin.com/.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
ourquadcities.com
State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers
A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
bellevueheraldleader.com
15K Iowa homes aided by rental assistance program
DES MOINES — A program created during the pandemic to help renters avoid eviction largely achieved that stated goal in Iowa, one advocacy organization said. However, as that program winds down, data show that evictions are rising again, the advocate said. More from this section.
Pritzker among speakers at 53rd annual Labor Day Picnic
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be among the Democratic candidates for office who will be attending the Salute to Labor 53rd Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5. The picnic takes place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. […]
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bettendorf suspect, banned from casino, tries to use fake $100 bill
A 37-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a casino after he was banned from there last year. Mark Hampton faces a charge of forgery, court records say. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hampton entered the Isle Casino, 1777...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
tspr.org
‘Recovery is possible’: Galesburg group works to prevent overdoses, end the stigma of addiction
As the sun set in Galesburg on Wednesday night, dozens descended on the public square wearing t-shirts that read “End Overdose.”. They were there to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, to hand out Narcan, and to speak honestly about addiction and overdose. Recovery is possible. Leann Courson was the...
KWQC
‘We have to think outside the box’: Davenport police using new strategy to stop cycles of gun crime
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention. The department hopes the approach will stop cycles of violence from frequent offenders and lower gun crime rates in the city. “It’s an evidence-based strategy that’s meant...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle
An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf sets Halloween trick or treat, parade, city hall event
Now is the time to register for the Bettendorf Halloween Parade, and to make your calendars for a City Hall Trick or Treat for little kids. On Friday, Oct. 28, from 9-11 a.m., Bettendorf City Hall will open its doors for a special Trick or Treat event. City Hall will be decorated and staff will hand out treats. All costumed children up to age 5 are welcome. There is no charge for this event. Bettendorf City Hall is at 1609 State Street.
ourquadcities.com
Crews fight Saturday house fire; occupants escape safely
A Davenport home was so severely damaged by fire Saturday that it may be a total loss. The fire started about noon Saturday in a house on the 1600 block of West 4th Street. The blaze, firefighters said, started in an unattached structure, then spread to the house. Six fire...
Davenport man convicted of felon in possession of a firearm, witness tampering
On August 31, a federal jury found Roylee Richardson, Jr., age 32 of Davenport, guilty of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Tampering with a Witness. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on February 7, 2021, officers from the Davenport Police Department […]
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program
A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
Woman in Sherrard animal cruelty case arrested for communicating with a witness
A Sherrard woman arrested last month after nearly 200 dogs were rescued from her home has been arrested again for unlawful communication with a witness, according to online court records. Law enforcement arrested Karen Plambeck, 59, on Thursday for allegedly contacting the owner of one of the dogs involved in...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off
An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder, firearm charges in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Rashawn Sigle, 37, is wanted by Davenport police for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent charges. According to Crime Stoppers of the quad cities, the charges stem from a shooting...
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
