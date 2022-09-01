Peggy S. Rogers, age 64, of Biggsville, Illinois; passed away at 10:52 pm am on Wednesday August 30, 2022 at her Biggsville residence. Peggy was born on November 23, 1957 in Sturgis, Kentucky and is the daughter of William Marvin and Arnella Cleo Owen Farmer. She was raised in Media where she attended local schools and Southern High School and graduated with the class of 1976. Peggy married James R. “Jimmy” Rogers on October 1, 1977 in Media, Illinois. He preceded her on August 30, 2021. Peggy was a Licensed Practical Nurse and later a Registered Nurse and worked a number of years at Burlington Medical Center in Burlington, Iowa. She later worked at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg and later at various Doctor’s office in Galesburg, Illinois. Lastly she was a charge nurse in the offices of Warren Achievement Center in Monmouth to her retirement. Her main interest was in her husband and family. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sprague and Derek of Biggsville, Illinois and her parents, William M. and Arnella C. Farmer of Dayton, Texas, and two grandsons, Cody A. Stokes and Caitlin of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and Cory R. Stokes of Biggsville, Illinois. There is one sister, Patricia Ryan and Roy of Downey, Iowa and James Farmer and Debbie of rural Texas and Terry Farmer and Nicki of Dallas, Texas. She is preceded in her death grandparents and her husband “Jimmy”.

