977wmoi.com
51st Annual National Stearman Fly-In Sept. 5-10 in Galesburg
National Stearman Fly-In will be September 5-10, 2022 at Galesburg Municipal Airport in Galesburg, IL. Schedule of events can be found here: https://www.stearmanflyin.com/.
tspr.org
‘Recovery is possible’: Galesburg group works to prevent overdoses, end the stigma of addiction
As the sun set in Galesburg on Wednesday night, dozens descended on the public square wearing t-shirts that read “End Overdose.”. They were there to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, to hand out Narcan, and to speak honestly about addiction and overdose. Recovery is possible. Leann Courson was the...
Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival
KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program
A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
977wmoi.com
Knox County Board Announces $1.16 Million in First Round of ARPA Community Grants
At its August 24 meeting, the Knox County Board voted to authorize $1.16 million dollars in fifteen grants to community organizations and companies in the first round of its Community Grant program. Approximately $556,000 remains to be allocated, and the County Board anticipates a further round of grants at its September 28 board meeting.
977wmoi.com
Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson
Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson passed away at 9:50 p.m. Monday, August 29 at the Bickford in Macomb. Barb was born in the Monmouth Hospital on August 14, 1928 to Viola (Pinney) and Frank Adkisson and raised on their family farm in Point Pleasant Township. She graduated from Roseville High School and attended Iowa State College (now University), majoring in journalism.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
East Moline native aims to change landscape of rap
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In the midst of gun violence and tension across the country, there's a voice from the Quad Cities promoting positivity in communities. East Moline native Torrian Ball is bringing new life to today's music. "Once I started putting my journey and the things that I'd...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College’s Growing Fighting Scots Marching Band Ready to Start Season
Good musicians will be playing songs about bad men when the Monmouth College Fighting Scots Marching Band makes its football game debut under new director John Eckstine this Saturday night at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. The band, which has nearly doubled in size since Eckstine took over late in 2021,...
Tourists flock to Moline, Illinois for John Deere, both the company and the man
MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere, both the industry and the man himself, is a top attraction for tourists heading to Moline, Illinois. The John Deere Pavilion is a good first stop. The pavilion is located in the heart of downtown Moline, at 1400 River Drive. “So the pavilion really...
977wmoi.com
2022 Knox College Prairie Fire Football Preview
GALESBURG, Illinois – Aaron Willits ’08 begins his second season as Head Football Coach at Knox College in 2022. Taking over the program in February of 2021, Willits led the Prairie Fire to a 3-6 record in his first year at the helm. After an 0-3 start, the team reeled off three victories in their next four games. After a close 35-34 loss to Cornell, Knox fell to Monmouth in the final game of the season. The team has been on campus practicing since August 12 and will look to improve after their first full year under Willits.
Peggy S. Rogers
Peggy S. Rogers
Peggy S. Rogers, age 64, of Biggsville, Illinois; passed away at 10:52 pm am on Wednesday August 30, 2022 at her Biggsville residence. Peggy was born on November 23, 1957 in Sturgis, Kentucky and is the daughter of William Marvin and Arnella Cleo Owen Farmer. She was raised in Media where she attended local schools and Southern High School and graduated with the class of 1976. Peggy married James R. “Jimmy” Rogers on October 1, 1977 in Media, Illinois. He preceded her on August 30, 2021. Peggy was a Licensed Practical Nurse and later a Registered Nurse and worked a number of years at Burlington Medical Center in Burlington, Iowa. She later worked at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg and later at various Doctor’s office in Galesburg, Illinois. Lastly she was a charge nurse in the offices of Warren Achievement Center in Monmouth to her retirement. Her main interest was in her husband and family. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sprague and Derek of Biggsville, Illinois and her parents, William M. and Arnella C. Farmer of Dayton, Texas, and two grandsons, Cody A. Stokes and Caitlin of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and Cory R. Stokes of Biggsville, Illinois. There is one sister, Patricia Ryan and Roy of Downey, Iowa and James Farmer and Debbie of rural Texas and Terry Farmer and Nicki of Dallas, Texas. She is preceded in her death grandparents and her husband “Jimmy”.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Spring Valley Hall/Putnam County Red Devils IHSA Football on 9-2-22
Monmouth-Roseville travels to Spring Valley High School for a TRAC cross-division match up. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
KWQC
Deere Board of Directors elects new CFO
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Deere & Company Thursday announced that its Board of Directors elected a new senior vice president and chief financial officer. Josh Jepsen, 44, will succeed Raj Kalathur, who will continue as president of John Deere Financial and chief information officer. The move is effective Sept. 16.
977wmoi.com
Tri-State Rodeo – Week Long Activities Begin Saturday, Sept. 3rd
The 74th Tri-State Rodeo kicks off on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with 4 days of pre-rodeo activities that lead to 4 huge nights of rodeo and music inside the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena. Pre-Rodeo activities include the Fort Madison YMCA Stockyard Stampede (5K), Pee Wee Barrels, a Chili...
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm @ Princeville Princes IHSA Football on 9-2-22
The United Red Storm travel to Princeville for a Lincoln Trail Conference match up in Week 2 of the IHSA football season. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bettendorf suspect, banned from casino, tries to use fake $100 bill
A 37-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a casino after he was banned from there last year. Mark Hampton faces a charge of forgery, court records say. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hampton entered the Isle Casino, 1777...
Galesburg man charged with DUI after falling in parking lot
Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon (August 27th) responded to a “person down” call in the Galesburg Towers parking lot that lead to a DUI arrest. GHAS paramedics were already evaluating 61-year-old Joseph Hurtuk of Galesburg in the 1300 block of North Henderson Street when police arrived. The caller told dispatch Hurtuk had fallen in the parking lot, and an open alcoholic container was visible in the front passenger seat. The witness told police that Hurtuk pulled up in front of the building and parked in the fire zone; got out of his vehicle while carrying a full plate of spaghetti and fell to the ground a few feet from his vehicle. Hurtuk denied driving or drinking despite emitting a strong alcoholic odor. The vehicle was still running, according to police reports. Hurtuk stood up and almost immediately fell over again. He displayed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Hurtuk was transported to the Public Safety Building where he would throw himself on the floor and complain of head pain but refused treatment. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the Knox County Jail.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?
Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
