Galesburg, IL

WQAD

Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival

KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
KEWANEE, IL
977wmoi.com

OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program

A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
PEORIA, IL
Galesburg, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Galesburg, IL
Health
City
Galesburg, IL
977wmoi.com

Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson

Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson passed away at 9:50 p.m. Monday, August 29 at the Bickford in Macomb. Barb was born in the Monmouth Hospital on August 14, 1928 to Viola (Pinney) and Frank Adkisson and raised on their family farm in Point Pleasant Township. She graduated from Roseville High School and attended Iowa State College (now University), majoring in journalism.
MONMOUTH, IL
WQAD

East Moline native aims to change landscape of rap

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In the midst of gun violence and tension across the country, there's a voice from the Quad Cities promoting positivity in communities. East Moline native Torrian Ball is bringing new life to today's music. "Once I started putting my journey and the things that I'd...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Person
Kate Fagan
Person
Ben Nemtin
977wmoi.com

2022 Knox College Prairie Fire Football Preview

GALESBURG, Illinois – Aaron Willits ’08 begins his second season as Head Football Coach at Knox College in 2022. Taking over the program in February of 2021, Willits led the Prairie Fire to a 3-6 record in his first year at the helm. After an 0-3 start, the team reeled off three victories in their next four games. After a close 35-34 loss to Cornell, Knox fell to Monmouth in the final game of the season. The team has been on campus practicing since August 12 and will look to improve after their first full year under Willits.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Peggy S. Rogers

Peggy S. Rogers, age 64, of Biggsville, Illinois; passed away at 10:52 pm am on Wednesday August 30, 2022 at her Biggsville residence. Peggy was born on November 23, 1957 in Sturgis, Kentucky and is the daughter of William Marvin and Arnella Cleo Owen Farmer. She was raised in Media where she attended local schools and Southern High School and graduated with the class of 1976. Peggy married James R. “Jimmy” Rogers on October 1, 1977 in Media, Illinois. He preceded her on August 30, 2021. Peggy was a Licensed Practical Nurse and later a Registered Nurse and worked a number of years at Burlington Medical Center in Burlington, Iowa. She later worked at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg and later at various Doctor’s office in Galesburg, Illinois. Lastly she was a charge nurse in the offices of Warren Achievement Center in Monmouth to her retirement. Her main interest was in her husband and family. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sprague and Derek of Biggsville, Illinois and her parents, William M. and Arnella C. Farmer of Dayton, Texas, and two grandsons, Cody A. Stokes and Caitlin of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and Cory R. Stokes of Biggsville, Illinois. There is one sister, Patricia Ryan and Roy of Downey, Iowa and James Farmer and Debbie of rural Texas and Terry Farmer and Nicki of Dallas, Texas. She is preceded in her death grandparents and her husband “Jimmy”.
BIGGSVILLE, IL
#Carl Sandburg College
KWQC

Deere Board of Directors elects new CFO

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Deere & Company Thursday announced that its Board of Directors elected a new senior vice president and chief financial officer. Josh Jepsen, 44, will succeed Raj Kalathur, who will continue as president of John Deere Financial and chief information officer. The move is effective Sept. 16.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Tri-State Rodeo – Week Long Activities Begin Saturday, Sept. 3rd

The 74th Tri-State Rodeo kicks off on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with 4 days of pre-rodeo activities that lead to 4 huge nights of rodeo and music inside the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena. Pre-Rodeo activities include the Fort Madison YMCA Stockyard Stampede (5K), Pee Wee Barrels, a Chili...
FORT MADISON, IA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI after falling in parking lot

Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon (August 27th) responded to a “person down” call in the Galesburg Towers parking lot that lead to a DUI arrest. GHAS paramedics were already evaluating 61-year-old Joseph Hurtuk of Galesburg in the 1300 block of North Henderson Street when police arrived. The caller told dispatch Hurtuk had fallen in the parking lot, and an open alcoholic container was visible in the front passenger seat. The witness told police that Hurtuk pulled up in front of the building and parked in the fire zone; got out of his vehicle while carrying a full plate of spaghetti and fell to the ground a few feet from his vehicle. Hurtuk denied driving or drinking despite emitting a strong alcoholic odor. The vehicle was still running, according to police reports. Hurtuk stood up and almost immediately fell over again. He displayed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Hurtuk was transported to the Public Safety Building where he would throw himself on the floor and complain of head pain but refused treatment. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?

Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA

