Please join us on Monday, Sept. 5 for the second annual Muscatine County Freedom Rock Smorgasbord. Our event will begin at 2 p.m. and include a raffle drawing where this year’s top prizes include a golf cart as well as an electric scooter, bow flex weight system, and many other prized donated by Muscatine County businesses. Enjoy special music by the River City 6, bounce houses for the kids, and a fireman hose fight with the Wilton, Durant, and Atalissa Fire Departments squaring off. The center piece of our event will be our $ .25 meal including a hot dog or bratwurst. Raffle tickets at $5 each and proceeds go to benefit the upkeep and improvements of the Muscatine County Freedom Rock site.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO