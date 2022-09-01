Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
51st Annual National Stearman Fly-In Sept. 5-10 in Galesburg
National Stearman Fly-In will be September 5-10, 2022 at Galesburg Municipal Airport in Galesburg, IL. Schedule of events can be found here: https://www.stearmanflyin.com/.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
ourquadcities.com
Crews fight Saturday house fire; occupants escape safely
A Davenport home was so severely damaged by fire Saturday that it may be a total loss. The fire started about noon Saturday in a house on the 1600 block of West 4th Street. The blaze, firefighters said, started in an unattached structure, then spread to the house. Six fire...
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
discovermuscatine.com
The Muscatine County Freedom Rock Second Annual Smorgasbord
Please join us on Monday, Sept. 5 for the second annual Muscatine County Freedom Rock Smorgasbord. Our event will begin at 2 p.m. and include a raffle drawing where this year’s top prizes include a golf cart as well as an electric scooter, bow flex weight system, and many other prized donated by Muscatine County businesses. Enjoy special music by the River City 6, bounce houses for the kids, and a fireman hose fight with the Wilton, Durant, and Atalissa Fire Departments squaring off. The center piece of our event will be our $ .25 meal including a hot dog or bratwurst. Raffle tickets at $5 each and proceeds go to benefit the upkeep and improvements of the Muscatine County Freedom Rock site.
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
KCJJ
Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks
Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
Food Truck Fight Hits Muscatine September 17
Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tspr.org
Keokuk city leaders stunned by hospital closure hope to secure new urgent care provider
Keokuk city leaders are working to secure a 24-hour medical service provider after Blessing Health leaves town next month. Mayor Kathie Mahoney said she and other city officials were stunned by Blessing Health’s announcement last week that the healthcare provider was closing its hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1 and taking away 147 full-time jobs.
Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival
KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
977wmoi.com
Knox County Board Announces $1.16 Million in First Round of ARPA Community Grants
At its August 24 meeting, the Knox County Board voted to authorize $1.16 million dollars in fifteen grants to community organizations and companies in the first round of its Community Grant program. Approximately $556,000 remains to be allocated, and the County Board anticipates a further round of grants at its September 28 board meeting.
tspr.org
‘Recovery is possible’: Galesburg group works to prevent overdoses, end the stigma of addiction
As the sun set in Galesburg on Wednesday night, dozens descended on the public square wearing t-shirts that read “End Overdose.”. They were there to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, to hand out Narcan, and to speak honestly about addiction and overdose. Recovery is possible. Leann Courson was the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bellevueheraldleader.com
15K Iowa homes aided by rental assistance program
DES MOINES — A program created during the pandemic to help renters avoid eviction largely achieved that stated goal in Iowa, one advocacy organization said. However, as that program winds down, data show that evictions are rising again, the advocate said. More from this section.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
977wmoi.com
Seven Contestants Will Take the Stage at the Annual Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Pageant
**photo courtesy of the Warren County Prime Beef Festival Facebook page. The Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Pageant will kick off the annual event tomorrow evening, Saturday, September 3rd at the Crossing Church in Monmouth. Vice President and Committee Chair of the Princess Pageant McKenzie Schleich shares seven contestants will take the stage:
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
KCJJ
Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game
Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
Tourists flock to Moline, Illinois for John Deere, both the company and the man
MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere, both the industry and the man himself, is a top attraction for tourists heading to Moline, Illinois. The John Deere Pavilion is a good first stop. The pavilion is located in the heart of downtown Moline, at 1400 River Drive. “So the pavilion really...
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program
A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
977wmoi.com
Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson
Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson passed away at 9:50 p.m. Monday, August 29 at the Bickford in Macomb. Barb was born in the Monmouth Hospital on August 14, 1928 to Viola (Pinney) and Frank Adkisson and raised on their family farm in Point Pleasant Township. She graduated from Roseville High School and attended Iowa State College (now University), majoring in journalism.
Comments / 0