( Columbus, Ohio ) - The Ohio Parole Board is denying parole to David Carroll. He pleaded guilty in 2007 to his role in the death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel. The child had autism and was in the foster care of David and his wife, Liz, when the family went away for the weekend and left Marcus duct taped in a closet where he died. Prosecutors said Carroll and his girlfriend disposed of the child's body then told police the little boy wandered off, sparking a community-wide search.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO