988 Helpline is Working in Iowa
(Undated) -- The Executive Director of the Iowa Chapter of the National Alliance on mental Illness says the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is working well in Iowa. Foundation 2 Crisis Services in Cedar Rapids and CommUnity in Iowa have been working together to handle text messages and calls not only in Iowa but are also contracted to take calls from other states not being answered quickly enough.
Iowa DNR is Offering Grants to Rural Fire Departments
(Updated) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering grants to rural fire departments to fight wildfires. The Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant gives reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a max of $4,500 dollars per department.
Parole DENIED
( Columbus, Ohio ) - The Ohio Parole Board is denying parole to David Carroll. He pleaded guilty in 2007 to his role in the death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel. The child had autism and was in the foster care of David and his wife, Liz, when the family went away for the weekend and left Marcus duct taped in a closet where he died. Prosecutors said Carroll and his girlfriend disposed of the child's body then told police the little boy wandered off, sparking a community-wide search.
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for one lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in Tennessee won a $2 million prize — a prize that remains unclaimed.
Latest California Wildfire Destroys 100 Homes, Other Buildings
An estimated 100 homes and other buildings were destroyed in the latest massive wildfire to hit California over the weekend amid an ongoing heat wave, NBC News reports. The Mill Fire began just before 1:00 p.m. in the Northern California city of Weed and spread into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood, leading to a significant number of homes being destroyed.
Oregon National Guard Mobilized For Rum Creek Fire
The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
