kbsi23.com
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
Du Quoin IL State Fair To Have Three Feature Events Monday Afternoon
The Sunday, September 4 auto racing event at the Du Quoin State Fair has been postponed due to wet track conditions caused by heavy rainfall the previous 24 hours. The ARCA Menards Series will now run the Rust-Oleum Automotive 100 on Monday as part of a tripleheader with the USAC Silver Crown Series and DIRTcar Modifieds.
wmix94.com
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
republicmonitor.com
61 Mile yard sale this weekend
Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 61 Labor Day weekend in search of bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale from Bloomsdale to Jackson, Mo., but MoDOT wants you to remember the greatest savings of the event could be a life. “It’s a fun weekend that...
ISP: Victims named in four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released information on a four vehicle fatal traffic crash that happened on September 1, around 4:45 p.m. According to ISP’s preliminary report, Michael J. Woolley, 50, from Forney, TX, was traveling southbound on US Route 45 near Feazel Road. Police say, Christopher L. Price, 71, […]
cilfm.com
Fatal Traffic Crash Under Investigation in Saline County
Illinois State Police are investigating a four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County. The crash happened Thursday, September 1st around 4:45pm on US Route 45 southbound at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. The investigation indicated a 2016 Ram truck driven by 50 year old Michael Woolley of Texas, was traveling...
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
Anna, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Murphysboro High School football team will have a game with Anna-Jonesboro High School on September 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 27-year-old Centralia man for alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence, and battery. Luke Declue of Jonquil Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details have been released. 53-year-old William Lee of North Vine in Sandoval was arrested by Marion County...
dailyegyptian.com
Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale
For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home
Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
theshoppersweekly.com
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
agupdate.com
Exotic pet food business embraces science and tech
MARION, Ill. — Todd Goodman jokingly refers to himself as a “bug rancher.” But he’s serious about his work. “I’m a farmer,” he said while walking around the empire he has created. The owner of Timberline Live Pet Foods has transformed a local bait...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Sept. 10: one inmate sentenced in Saline County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
