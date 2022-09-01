ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

wmix94.com

Circle K offering holiday fuel discount

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
SALEM, IL
republicmonitor.com

61 Mile yard sale this weekend

Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 61 Labor Day weekend in search of bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale from Bloomsdale to Jackson, Mo., but MoDOT wants you to remember the greatest savings of the event could be a life. “It’s a fun weekend that...
JACKSON, MO
cilfm.com

Fatal Traffic Crash Under Investigation in Saline County

Illinois State Police are investigating a four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County. The crash happened Thursday, September 1st around 4:45pm on US Route 45 southbound at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. The investigation indicated a 2016 Ram truck driven by 50 year old Michael Woolley of Texas, was traveling...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 27-year-old Centralia man for alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence, and battery. Luke Declue of Jonquil Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details have been released. 53-year-old William Lee of North Vine in Sandoval was arrested by Marion County...
CENTRALIA, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale

For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home

Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
CENTRALIA, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois

While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
CENTRALIA, IL
agupdate.com

Exotic pet food business embraces science and tech

MARION, Ill. — Todd Goodman jokingly refers to himself as a “bug rancher.” But he’s serious about his work. “I’m a farmer,” he said while walking around the empire he has created. The owner of Timberline Live Pet Foods has transformed a local bait...
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022

A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
GRANITE CITY, IL
14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

