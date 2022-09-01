ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
'By the way, he takes them himself:' Former President Trump accuses Fetterman of abusing drugs

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a controversial night for Pennsylvania Republicans. Former President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Wilkes-Barre, showing his support for Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The rally was billed as a "Save America Rally" and it was the former president's first appearance since the FBI searched his Florida home. It also came two days after President Joe Biden blasted the former president during a speech in Philadelphia when he called him and "MAGA Republicans" a threat to our democracy. In a nearly two-hour speech, the former president called the FBI and...
