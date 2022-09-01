Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
20-Year-Old Wyoming Man Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls
A 20-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Star Valley Ranch, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 8 near milepost 2.9 on Muddy String Road. According to a crash summary, Andrew Breidenstein was headed south when he drove off the road...
eastidahonews.com
Investigators looking for missing Wyoming woman
ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
SUV careens 500 feet down steep slope along Colorado mountain road
According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, a vehicle carrying one occupant went off of Trail Ridge Road east of the Gore Range Overlook last night, traveling 500 feet down a steep slope before coming to a stop. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Florida, was ultimately rescued and able...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff man accused of kicking, spitting on officers
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man is facing two charges of assaulting officers after reportedly resisting arrest, according to Scottsbluff authorities. On July 15th, Scottsbluff Police officers responded to a call about a man reportedly acting erratically on 19th Street. The caller stated that a man came into an...
Woman attacked by bear in Colorado while fixing lid on her backyard hot tub
A bear seriously lacerated a woman’s arm in Colorado on Wednesday while she tried to put her backyard hot tub lid back on, authorities said. The attack occurred in New Castle shortly after 2 a.m., according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “The woman saw the lid...
Bear Jumps Out of Tree, Severely Injures Colorado Woman: Report
We now have new details regarding the report of a recent bear attack in Colorado. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife about a bear attack that had recently occurred. During the early morning hours on Wednesday, a Colorado woman was confused when she noticed that the lid to her hot tub was partially uncovered. When she went out to adjust the cover, a sow went after the woman after it jumped from a tree.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Hot, Hot, Hot This Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Summer is not going away quietly. There are some near record breaking high temperatures forecasted to conclude the Labor Day holiday weekend. Sunday will be the hottest. One reason is due to the lack of cloud coverage over Wyoming the next several days. High pressure will build in the desert southwest lacking moisture that has typically funneled its way to Wyoming over the past several weeks. That will be the lacking ingredient over most of this week to produce unseasonably high temperatures in the last month of summer.
capcity.news
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
spotonidaho.com
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
Suspected meth and fentanyl found in Nebraska traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday.
WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support
UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Luck With Wildfire Holds, So Far
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite high temperatures and loads of dead fuel in its forests, Wyoming has so far avoided a nasty wildfire season — but with post-summer outdoor activity ramping up, luck might not hold, officials said. “We just haven’t seen those ignition...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Friends Mourn Passing of Cody Musician Luke Bell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The nation is mourning the loss of Luke Bell, a country singer-songwriter whose star was on the rise. But in Wyoming, where his roots lie, Luke Bell is remembered as a charismatic young man who “lit up a room” whenever he entered.
sweetwaternow.com
Overdose Antidote Orders Offered to Wyoming Groups
CHEYENNE — Free orders of a temporary opioid overdose antidote known as NARCAN® are once again available for Wyoming groups through the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said NARCAN® is a potentially lifesaving prescription medication designed to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
KULR8
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released
NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
iheart.com
Iowa DNR is Offering Grants to Rural Fire Departments
(Updated) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering grants to rural fire departments to fight wildfires. The Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant gives reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a max of $4,500 dollars per department.
