The International Coastal Clean Uup is an annual event organized by the Ocean Conservancy. The Cedar Key community has been participating for years! Please, come out and join us for the cleanup from 8 am – 11 am on September 17, 2022. Early sign-in starts at 7:30 am. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and a free lunch.

CEDAR KEY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO