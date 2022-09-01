Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Columbia Missourian
With monkeypox spreading in Missouri, MU students worry about misinformation
Now that Boone County has logged its first monkeypox case and the number of infections statewide continues to grow, many MU students are concerned by a lack of accurate information about the virus. At least 50 cases have been reported statewide. Boone County reported its first case Tuesday afternoon.
Columbia Missourian
Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration
Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
Columbia Missourian
Local organizations partner to host community job fair this month
Columbia economic and workforce development organizationswill partner to host a job fair, later this month. The fair will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center,located at 701 E Ash St. The event will be open to the public and encourages...
Columbia Missourian
Hot dogs and race cars: Second annual Wiener Nationals event held in Moberly
Packed bumper-to-bumper in their race cars, drivers tore down the track of Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Sunday evening. But this was no average car race. Leading the group was the iconic orange and yellow Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Columbia Missourian
Roots N Blues will offer free vouchers for low-income households
Roots N Blues Festival will give a limited number of free tickets to low-income households this year. Residents can apply for vouchers through an online form or in person through the Columbia Parks and Recreation office, located at 1 S. Seventh St. People can also call the parks and recreation office, according to a news release Friday afternoon. Applications will be open from Sept. 6 to Sept. 16.
Columbia Missourian
Nutty numbers: 97-year-old Optimist Club member sells $1 million in gourmet nuts
Red Leighton was not expecting to be surprised this week at a meeting of the Downtown Columbia Optimist Club. But a room full of club members, family, and friends stood up to cheer for him Wednesday after he was recognized for selling $1 million of gourmet nuts and raising more than $300,000 to help Columbia charities.
Columbia Missourian
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wide receiver Luper to miss time with illness
Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a...
Columbia Missourian
Julian Schmidt uses a level
Zuofei Zephyrus Li, a Chinese journalism graduate student in Missouri School of Journalism. Contact me: zuofeili@mail.missouri.edu. Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards. Labors of love built during the pandemic have started to degrade to the point they aren't safe, a district spokesperson said.
Columbia Missourian
Head-on collision in Audrain County leaves two injured
Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Thursday in Audrain County. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. on Route C, when Sam Cramer of Columbia crossed the center line and struck the car of Andrea Kilbourn of Centralia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Columbia Missourian
Ex-Tiger Bazelak leads Indiana past Illinois with late rally
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak wanted a fresh start at Indiana. He couldn’t have made a stronger first impression.
Columbia Missourian
Hartsburg man arrested after homicide near Ashland
A Hartsburg man was arrested following a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland. Collin Knight, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Columbia Missourian
Stewart Lee Forrest Feb. 14, 1968 — Aug. 19, 2022
Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.
Columbia Missourian
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
Columbia Missourian
Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational
Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
Columbia Missourian
Hannibal running back Williams scores 8 times in rout of Jays
The last time Jefferson City faced off against Hannibal the Jays saw their season end in the district championship. In two games against Hannibal last season Jefferson City scored a combined 13 points while surrendering 87. But this wasn’t the case in the Jays' 53-28 week two loss Friday at...
Columbia Missourian
Good makes good: MU soccer steals late win against Kansas
With just under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas, Missouri soccer had not held a lead, but it looked as if it was going to escape with a tie. After all, Missouri had outshot the Jayhawks all game, and Keegan Good had a goal to her name after drilling the equalizer in the 57th minute.
Columbia Missourian
Injury woes plague Fulton during loss to California
Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game. California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
Columbia Missourian
Snap judgments: Fact, fiction or wait-and-see from Missouri's Week 1 win
Snap judgements after Week 1 are an annual tradition. One look at Power Mizzou’s message board after Missouri’s first offensive possession and one could find fans expressing their frustrations at the Tigers’ three-and-out and Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling in ways that they probably regretted after the offense scored 52 points.
Columbia Missourian
Stumbling at the Finish Line
As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeated Battle 41-32.
