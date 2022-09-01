Read full article on original website
Fairfax jobless rate holds steady in latest data
Fairfax County’s unemployment rate stayed put in July, part of a regional trend toward little mid-summer movement in the jobs picture across Northern Virginia. With 612,683 residents counted as having jobs in the civilian workforce and 15,568 looking for jobs, Fairfax County’s unemployment rate of 2.5 percent was unchanged from June and down from 3.9 percent a year before, according to figures reported Aug. 31 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Free dinner? Free parking? Northern Virginia transportation leaders exploring creative options to incentivize commuter behavior
Imagine you’re getting ready to drive to work and suddenly an alert comes across your phone: There’s a disruption on your route causing back-ups, but if you alter your plans – maybe you take the bus or Metro, or you delay your trip slightly – you get free dinner on the higher transportation powers that be.
Around Prince William: Let’s build bridges, not perpetuate hate
Hate is a business. Politicians, candidates, religious leaders and philosophy entrepreneurs seeking power – or a buck – are masters of recognizing easy targets to bring together people looking for a common enemy. Targets of hate evolve as society and government policy is written to protect the “target of the day.” The haters simply move on to a new group.
Youngkin outlines steps to address teacher shortage in executive directive
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive on Thursday that aims to address teacher shortages in Virginia through strategies that include hiring retired educators and targeting recruitment and retention efforts toward communities most in need. His directive comes as the nation and Virginia face shortages of teachers due to such...
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
