Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Keep an eye on air quality today if you plan on being outdoors.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We can expect to see sweltering summer like temperatures and hazy conditions as wildfire smoke from the west coast continues to make its way into the region. The heaviest pockets of smoke will be North of Rapid City as well as portions of Montana and Wyoming so if you plan on being outdoors keep an eye out for any air quality alerts.
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their season openers, St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian faced off against each other in a Rapid City rumble. Plus, the Rapid City Central Cobblers had a tough task of taking on Sioux Falls Lincoln after losing to Sturgis last week. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
kotatv.com
Stevens Raiders go on scoring spree against Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens soccer teams were on a roll Saturday morning in their doubleheader against the Sturgis Scoopers. Ben Burns has the highlights from their shutout victories.
kotatv.com
Woof! It’s Wags and Waves time with the Humane Society of the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A paws-itevly good event. The Black Hills Humane Society is hosting its annual end-of-summer bash for your favorite dogs. Wags and Waves lets the dogs take over Jimmy Hilton Pool Sunday, September 4, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Just let your dog chill in the pool, listen to “Who Let the Dogs Out”, and show off their fetching skills with unlimited tennis balls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Spearfish girls soccer showing improvement
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish girls soccer team has shaken off a bumpy start to the season as their arrow appears to be pointing upwards. Ben Burns spoke to their head coach and a senior leader to find out what it will take to get more wins on the board.
kotatv.com
Lady Comets on track for state tourney run
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian volleyball team preaches team chemistry and working together as one unit, and they hope that mindset will help them reach the State Tournament at the end of the season. Ben Burns caught up with head coach Elizabeth Kieffer and senior Olivia Kieffer to see how their season has gone so far.
kotatv.com
Stevens soccer rolls over Scoopers
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Comments / 0