CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench
Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Retreats to bench Saturday
Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Although right-hander Clarke Schmidt is starting for the Yankees on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Harold Ramirez is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Bashes another long ball
McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 5-1 win against the Brewers on Sunday. McCarthy singled home a run in the sixth inning and provided additional insurance with a two-run shot to right off Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter. The 25-year-old has now homered in three of his last five contests, during which he's batted 6-for-19 with 10 RBI. McCarthy is slashing .288/.348/.464 with seven home runs, 40 runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 74 games this season.
CBS Sports
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Back in action Friday
Rojas (wrist) is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth Friday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to right wrist discomfort, but it was apparently a minor issue. Rojas is hitting .128 with one double over his last 39 at-bats and it's unclear if the wrist had been bothering him prior to Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Out of lineup
Newman will sit Friday against the Blue Jays. Newman finds himself on the bench for the third time in the last five games. A lack of walks and power has limited him to a modest .707 OPS despite a .281 batting average, though he's hit the ball well over his last five appearances, grabbing eight hits. Rodolfo Castro will be the second baseman Friday.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Martinez started the last 14 games and will receive a day off after he posted a .276/.323/.431 slash line with two home runs, five RBI and six runs during that span. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter while Franchy Cordero starts in left field.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Diagnosed with left calf contusion
Pivetta was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers due to a left calf contusion, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Pivetta sustained his injury while fielding a grounder in the top of the third inning Friday, and he was replaced to begin the fourth frame. The right-hander will presumably be monitored further before the Red Sox determine his status for his next start. If Pivetta is cleared to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Hits on field Friday
Pasqualino (shoulder) hit on the field ahead of Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Pasquantino has been on the injured list since Aug. 23 due to right shoulder discomfort, but manager Mike Matheny said Friday that the 24-year-old is getting closer to a return. It's not yet clear whether Pasquantino will require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Royals.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Inefficient three innings
Oviedo allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four across three scoreless innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Oviedo made his first start with the Pirates since being acquired at the trade deadline. He effectively limited runs and generated nine swinging strikes on 77 pitches. On the other hand, he also issued three walks and had 22 pitches fouled off, racking up his pitch count and forcing him into a short outing. Given the Pirates' lack of competitiveness, they are likely to continue to give Oviedo opportunities to work out of the rotation to close the campaign.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Expected to undergo back surgery
Houck is expected to undergo back surgery, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Houck was shut down Thursday due to continued back soreness, with reports emerging that he might not return this season. If he does indeed undergo surgery, that should rule him out for the remainder of this season and could lead to questions about his durability and effectiveness heading into 2023. He recorded a 3.15 ERA in 60 innings this season, working mostly out of the bullpen. His eight saves still lead the Red Sox, but Garrett Whitlock (six), John Schreiber (five) and/or Matt Barnes (four) could pass him down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Removed with left shoulder issue
Hayes exited Friday's game against the Blue Jays in the top of the sixth inning due to left shoulder discomfort, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Hayes went 0-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Friday's game, but he appeared to sustain a shoulder injury on a diving attempt in the field and was replaced defensively to begin the sixth inning. The 25-year-old is considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Remains on bench
McGuire will sit Friday against Texas, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. McGuire started five out of seven games from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30, going 8-for-19 at the plate and seemingly solidifying himself as Boston's primary catcher. He's now been on the bench for three straight games, however, with Connor Wong getting the nod behind the plate Friday after Kevin Plawecki started the previous two contests.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Returns to action Friday
Paredes (undisclosed) is starting at second base and batting seventh Friday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes has been held out of the lineup the past two games but will rejoin the starting nine Friday. The 23-year-old finished August with a .235/.338/.471 slash line, four home runs, 11 RBI and a 10:10 BB:K in 25 contests.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: X-rays negative
Perez (hand) was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after exiting Friday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the top of the sixth inning, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. He seems to have avoided any structural damage, and he's considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Back in big leagues
Florial was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday. Florial got into eight games for the Yankees earlier this season, going 1-for-20 with eight strikeouts. He'll give the team some extra outfield depth with Andrew Benintendi (wrist) on the injured list and could be needed to start some games, but he's yet to show anything that would get fantasy managers excited.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Out with foot injury
Gamel is dealing with a left foot issue and will not start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Manager Derek Shelton didn't seem overly concerned about the issue, but it was enough to cause Gamel to limp and enough to cost him at least one start. Jack Suwinski will be the right fielder Friday.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Banda: DFA'd by Yankees
Banda was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday. Banda signed a major-league contract with the Yankees last weekend and made two relief appearances for the club during his time on the active roster. He allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning and will be cast off the 40-man roster after Ryan Weber's contract was selected Saturday.
