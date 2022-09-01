Fire forces evacuations at Best Western Plus in DTC
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — South Metro Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that started at the Best Western Plus in the Denver Tech Center.
The fire started around 4:15 a.m. at the hotel located at 9231 E. Arapahoe Rd.
The hotel was evacuated while firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.
SMFR said the fire was confined to a room in the basement.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
