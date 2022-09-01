ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Joni Dobbins
3d ago

There needs to be a dress code for all students and facilities!!! It is school not vacation!!!😥

Faith Time: Labor in the Bible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly discussion of matters of Faith. Tomorrow is Labor Day where we honor American workers and what they’ve accomplished. We’re joined by 3 Circle church Midtown campus pastor Micah Gaston to talk about the origins of work in the Bible. Guest: God created the first human beings […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children. “I heard someone say that shots had been fired,” said Amber Barnard, who was inside Target....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne boat launch closing Tuesday for repairs

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a $700,000 project funded by the City of Daphne and the state. Major improvements begin Tuesday at the D’Olive Bay Public Boat Launch. “Boy, there’s fishing all year long, there are recreational activities during the summer and spring. There’s no good time to do it, but this is the time […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
Mobile Police urging residents to report crimes to the department, not social media

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is urging people to report criminal activity to their department, not just post to social media. Corporal Katrina Frazier with the Mobile Police Department says with neighborhood social media sites growing, people are posting situations that are occurring within the city's jurisdiction but not being properly reported to police.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
TheDailyBeast

Homecoming Queen Accused of Rigging Vote Plans to Sue School District, Police

A Florida teen who won the title of homecoming queen at her high school only to find herself facing potential prison time for allegedly rigging the vote has filed notice that she intends to sue over the scandal. Emily Grover and her mother, Laura Carroll, an assistant principal, were both hit with a slew of charges in 2021 after authorities accused the pair of using an internal school system to falsify hundreds of votes in favor of Grover. Just a few months after winning the crown in 2020, Grover was arrested, expelled from the school, and her lawyer said her admission to college was later rescinded over the controversy. “This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes,” attorney Marie Mattox was quoted telling WEAR 3. Grover says her civil rights were violated and she was left with emotional distress, and she maintains she did not commit any crimes. The charges against her were dismissed in March 2022 after she completed a pretrial diversion program, and Grover now plans to sue the Escambia County School District and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.Read it at WEAR 3
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch.  More News from WRBL Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

U.S. Coast Guard saves 2 from sinking boat in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile said they safely saved two people from a sinking boat Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post USCG Sector Mobile. A 35-foot “recreational vessel” was taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley, Sector Mobile Command Center and a […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police find missing man

(Update 7:17 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed that Mr. Alexander has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. Henry Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Schillinger Road Friday. According to a news release, Alexander […]
MOBILE, AL

