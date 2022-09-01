A Florida teen who won the title of homecoming queen at her high school only to find herself facing potential prison time for allegedly rigging the vote has filed notice that she intends to sue over the scandal. Emily Grover and her mother, Laura Carroll, an assistant principal, were both hit with a slew of charges in 2021 after authorities accused the pair of using an internal school system to falsify hundreds of votes in favor of Grover. Just a few months after winning the crown in 2020, Grover was arrested, expelled from the school, and her lawyer said her admission to college was later rescinded over the controversy. “This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes,” attorney Marie Mattox was quoted telling WEAR 3. Grover says her civil rights were violated and she was left with emotional distress, and she maintains she did not commit any crimes. The charges against her were dismissed in March 2022 after she completed a pretrial diversion program, and Grover now plans to sue the Escambia County School District and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.Read it at WEAR 3

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO