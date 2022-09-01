ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Lakeside festivities commence at Maple Ridge Resort

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - People at the west end of Marquette County gathered at the Maple Ridge Resort for Labor Day festivities on Sunday. “Chasin’ Steel” and “Adam Carpenter & the Upper Hand Band” were part of the lineup for Sunday afternoon. Blackrocks Brewery provided drinks for adults and lemonade was available for kids.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

‘Rock the Dock’ kicks off Labor Day celebrations in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Municipal Dock in Escanaba was filled with the sound of country music Sunday. The free concert series ‘Rock the Dock’ finished its final day. The band “Angels and Outlaws” performed giving a chance for families to celebrate Labor Day. Band member...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

The West End Health Foundation Fall Programmatic Grant open for applications

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation (WEHF) opened a grant cycle for its Fall Programmatic Grant program. Applications are due no later than Oct. 1, 2022. Applications can be submitted using the submission portal located on the WEHF’s website. The Programmatic Grant is funding awarded to select organizations that plan to use the funding toward advancing the health and wellness of the Marquette County West End Community.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Bridge work slated for next week in Delta County

ESCANABA, MI— A lane on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek south of Escanaba will be closed for a couple of days next week. The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin bridge maintenance on Tuesday. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Delona Restaurant in Wells Township for sale

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular restaurant located between Escanaba and Gladstone is for sale. Delona Restaurant has been a part of the Delta County community for 65 years. It’s seen multiple owners and now, the building and the business are for sale. “Whatever the next individual wants...
WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s search and rescue teams were very busy on a warm and windy Friday, Sept. 2. The day started with an overnight search and rescue mission for the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard in Marquette’s Upper Harbor. The call came in around 1:00 a.m.. An overdue fisherman was eventually found safe.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

EAGLE Shoreline Protection LLC makes way for monarchs

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P.-based woman-owned small business is taking steps to improve the environment one shoreline at a time. Regularly blooming nectar sources, native milkweed plants, and daily sunlight are just some things the Monarch Waystation provides to several different species of butterflies, including the endangered monarch. Sitting...
BARAGA, MI
WLUC

West End Health Foundation Awards $30k for youth mental health programming around Ishpeming area

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation recently awarded $30,000 for its 2022 Proactive Grant Cycle. The Proactive Grant program was limited to programs and services developed to address youth wellness with a focus on mental health. Three applications were funded based on a competitive review of the organization, the program and the quality of the proposal.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Dickinson County Fair has record-breaking opening night

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Fair kicked off its 112th summer in Norway on Friday. Fairgoers enjoyed traditional rides and the annual tractor pull at the Norway Fairgrounds Friday. The fair kicked off its 112th year with record numbers Thursday night. “Last night, just in revenue, the...
NORWAY, MI
WLUC

NMU holds Expo in preparation for Marquette Marathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A marathon is coming to Marquette this weekend. In preparation, Northern Michigan University held a Marquette Marathon Expo Packet Pickup event. Runners filled the Superior Dome Friday to pick up their race packets and visit the booths of various Marquette vendors. There was also a kids’ race at 6 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A house fire in Ishpeming Township from Friday night is now under investigation. The house was along Silver Street. The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause. They’ll have more information in the days to come. The homeowner says he was at home with...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

THC testing could affect Marquette cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is not screening blood samples for THC. The MSP discovered problems with testing. The Michigan State Police say about 3,250 THC lab reports may be inaccurate because of a technical issue in the testing process. It’s not clear whether any convictions may be overturned due to faulty testing.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Blues Fest stays groovy this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second day of the Marquette Blues Fest was in full swing on Saturday. The lineup Saturday included names like “Whiskey Ryan” and “Carolyn Wonderland”. Vendors were also on-site selling memorabilia and food. The President of the Marquette Blues Society, Mark Hamari...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today hits the Marquette Blues Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a missing boater was found safe in Marquette and UMT checks out preparations for the Marquette Area Blues Fest. Marquette Area Blues Society’s Mark Stonerock and Mark Hamari join to talk about the lineup. Stonerock says this year’s festival will see its biggest headliners.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Missing boater found safe in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE 6:15 a.m.: The search is now over, boats are out of the water at Marquette’s Upper Harbor and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no concern at this time; the boater was fishing and found safe. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Perkins woman celebrates 100th birthday

PERKINS, Mich. (WLUC) - Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922. That means this Tuesday marks her 100th birthday. To celebrate the centenarian, her family threw her a party. A friend picked her up in a 1922 Ford Model T. She was greeted by over 100 guests from Perkins, lower...
PERKINS, MI
WLUC

Rock Lions Club celebrates Labor Day with parade, party

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rock Lions Club celebrated the holiday weekend with a Labor Day party. Festivities began with a parade followed by a party at the Rock Lions Club Grounds. The event included live music, bounce houses, a beer tent, and a flea market. The Wells Lions Club provided food. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Rock Lions Club.
ROCK, MI

