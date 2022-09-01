Read full article on original website
3 Bruins Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Boston
The Boston Bruins have an abundance of players entering the final year of their contract. As a result, we could see the Bruins sport a very different roster in 2023-24. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, three most likely will not be back. Here’s a look.
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar
Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
This Former Jet Was Most Popular Player on Waiver Wire
Not only did the Jets lead the league with seven different players claimed off waivers, but they also parted ways with the most coveted asset on the waiver wire. Tight end Trevon Wesco, a product of West Virginia entering his fourth season in the NFL, was targeted by four different teams after the Jets waived him earlier this week.
Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays
The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners
Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
