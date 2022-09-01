ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cafe at Dallas' AT&T District from famous Food Network chef closes

A downtown Dallas cafe from celebrity chef Amanda Freitag has closed: Rise & Thyme, which served as a linchpin of the buzzy AT&T Discovery District, closed on August 31. Freitag is the acclaimed chef and Food Network regular who has battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, competed for the title of America's Next Iron Chef, and serves as a judge on Chopped.
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Two bakeries are celebrating big birthdays this week, and customers get to partake in the sweet celebrations. The long holiday weekend will bring opportunity for fair food and one big luau, perfect for last summer hurrahs. Save room for an olive oil tasting, oyster and whiskey pairing, an Italian wine tasting sip-and-shop, and more.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023

One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

3 Dallas-Fort Worth universities make the grade on list of top Texas schools for 2022

Back-to-school time means back-to-college-rankings time, and here they are. Neighborhood review site Niche.com has just released this year's college rankings, which rely on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents to judge American colleges on 12 factors, including academics, campus, dorm life, and professors.
FORT WORTH, TX
