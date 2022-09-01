Read full article on original website
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Competition gives amateur Dallas musicians a crack at the big time
Amateur musicians in Dallas hoping to go pro are getting a shot with an annual audition coming up in October. Called DFW Icon, it's a vocal competition for youth and original songwriters founded in 2015 by Jonathan George, Dallas native and winner of Ed McMahon's Next Big Star. DFW Icon...
Sing karaoke with Kelly Clarkson this weekend and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around the city of Dallas includes the city's new budget for next year, two lawsuits, and an awesome subversive campaign to challenge a dumb Texas law. A famous book about Dallas is free for the taking during September, and last but not least, you can sing karaoke with Kelly Clarkson this weekend.
These are the 10 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for September
The theater calendar is getting busier as the weather (finally) cools down — in fact, fall is the perfect time to bring a picnic to Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre for Shakespeare Dallas' final production of the year. In order of start date, here are 10 local shows to watch this month:
Cafe at Dallas' AT&T District from famous Food Network chef closes
A downtown Dallas cafe from celebrity chef Amanda Freitag has closed: Rise & Thyme, which served as a linchpin of the buzzy AT&T Discovery District, closed on August 31. Freitag is the acclaimed chef and Food Network regular who has battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, competed for the title of America's Next Iron Chef, and serves as a judge on Chopped.
Fall fitness stretches into September and beyond in Dallas-Fort Worth
This month's round-up of health and fitness-focused events is far-reaching and extra-long — many of the concepts last all month long, and a few stretch into October. We're covering them all, since we'd hate for you to miss out on the many cool concepts that are happening that first weekend of fall.
The 10 best sports bars in Dallas for every team's top fan
Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans. But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest...
Top vegan Dallas chef to open restaurant in former Richardson bakery
One of Dallas' top vegan chefs is opening a restaurant in Richardson. Chef Troy Gardner will open TLC Vegan Kitchen, the restaurant concept he founded in 2020, in a space with great vegan karma: the former home of Reverie Bakeshop, at 1930 Coit Rd., well known for its vegan and gluten-free treats.
From concerts to canals, Irving offers one-of-a-kind ways to relax
Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?. Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Two bakeries are celebrating big birthdays this week, and customers get to partake in the sweet celebrations. The long holiday weekend will bring opportunity for fair food and one big luau, perfect for last summer hurrahs. Save room for an olive oil tasting, oyster and whiskey pairing, an Italian wine tasting sip-and-shop, and more.
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
Dallas author writes charming new children's storybook about Princess Diana
“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made," the Archbishop of Canterbury famously declared at the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles in 1981. Of course, the British royal couple's real-life fairy tale did not end in a "happily ever after." But now, 25 years after...
Dallas chef to open restaurant in Rapscallion space on Greenville Ave
There's a new chef-owned restaurant opening on Dallas' Lower Greenville area: Called Quarter Acre, it's from Toby Archibald (Georgie by Curtis Stone, Bullion), and is going into the former Rapscallion space at 2023 Greenville Ave. #110. According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022 with contemporary global cuisine inspired...
New cat cafe prowls into this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. New cat cafe will prowl into East Dallas from kitty rescue group. A...
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Texas readies for historic return to moon with new NASA launch date
Space fans across Dallas who are eagerly anticipating America’s historic return to the moon now have a new date. Artemis I will now launch on Saturday, September 3, with a two-hour window beginning at 1:17 pm CDT, NASA has announced. Viewers can tune into the livestream of the rocket...
Dallas hot rodder Richard Rawlings to open mega-restaurant-bar in Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, celebrity hot rodder and owner of the famous Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, is opening a sprawling new venue that will combine restaurant, bar, and entertainment. Star of the one-time Discovery Channel TV show Fast N' Loud, Rawlings is teaming up again with Refined Hospitality Concepts (Primo's MX...
Booming Texas region could rival Dallas-Fort Worth as ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ mayor says
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe they're already well on their way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the burgeoning...
New Dallas alcohol delivery startup Lollidrop does it cheap and fast
If you're a "support local" kind of person, then you can add a new Dallas delivery service to your list of preferred vendors. It's called Lollidrop, and it's a streamlined alcohol delivery service started by four Dallas entrepreneurs who are pooling their smarts into a new venture. They launched the...
3 Dallas-Fort Worth universities make the grade on list of top Texas schools for 2022
Back-to-school time means back-to-college-rankings time, and here they are. Neighborhood review site Niche.com has just released this year's college rankings, which rely on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents to judge American colleges on 12 factors, including academics, campus, dorm life, and professors.
Massive arcade with pinball and cocktails joins mix at Dallas' Trinity Groves
There's something new coming to Trinity Groves in West Dallas, and for once it's not a restaurant: It's Free Play, a popular local arcade chain, which will open at 3015 Gulden Rd., in the former 3015 at Trinity Groves event space. Free Play made its DFW debut with a first...
