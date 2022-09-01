ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham need to beat Fulham after West Ham point

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ydey_0hdrH4fy00

Hugo Lloris has called on Tottenham to back up their point at West Ham with victory at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Spurs had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Wednesday after Thilo Kehrer’s first-half own goal was cancelled out by Tomas Soucek’s 55th-minute leveller.

Antonio Conte’s side struggled in the second period but withstood a late barrage from the hosts to stay unbeaten after five Premier League games and remain third in the table on 11 points.

“There is a mix of feelings after that game, but if we look on the positive side, we’re still unbeaten,” Lloris said.

“The way we conceded is frustrating. From the throw-in, we had to switch on quicker and the first 10 minutes of the second half the tempo was a bit strange. We know that if we want to do better than the last few seasons it’s all about details, to keep the focus very high.

“There is still room to improve and be better but if we compare to where we were last season, we stepped up but it’s not enough.

“We have to carry on, continue our work. It’s a long season and we need to consider that point. It’s still a point against West Ham. The best way is like the Chelsea (draw), to give credit to a point is to win the next game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEKmU_0hdrH4fy00
Tottenham held on for a point at West ham (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Conte hinted after the derby that he would rotate for the visit of Marco Silva’s side, who have won two of their first five fixtures.

It could open the door for Richarlison to make his full debut with Spurs in the middle of seven matches in 21 days and Son Heung-min may make way after struggling for form so far this season but his captain backed the South Korean to get off the mark soon.

Lloris added: “He’s still looking for his first goal, he’s an offensive player and they need the confidence and the confidence they get only by scoring goals.

“We cannot forget the work he has done. He’s completely involved. Without the ball he’s making a lot of runs to help the defence and offensively.

“It’s going to come for sure because he’s a top player with a top mentality. Also it’s a busy period and we need to make sure everybody is ready.”

There is still room to improve and be better but if we compare to where we were last season, we stepped up but it's not enough

Angelo Ogbonna believes West Ham have put their slow start to the season behind them.

The Hammers, who have made eight summer signings, lost their first three matches without scoring a goal.

But they have since beaten Danish side Viborg twice to reach the Europa Conference League group stages and won at Aston Villa on Sunday.

“When you change things, it’s part of the process. It’s normal, when you try to change a lot. We started a bit sloppy,” said Ogbonna.

“Last season, we were a little bit short (of numbers). I think we did really well for two seasons, last season was fantastic, and it’s normal that the performances can drop for one, two, three games.

“Pre-season was quite long as well, we started a little bit early, but it’s part of the process and we need to let the new people adapt.”

Italian defender Ogbonna’s introduction as a 72nd-minute substitute was his first appearance in the Premier League since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last November.

“I’m so glad to come back in a derby. It’s been fantastic and a bit emotional because my family was here,” he added.

“I couldn’t wait to get back on the pitch. The result was fantastic, the performance was really good and I think we deserved even more.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The Premier League’s 100 Brazilians: From Fernandinho to Claudio Cacapa

Manchester United forward Antony became the 100th Brazilian to feature in the Premier League when he made his debut in Sunday’s win over Arsenal. Here, the PA news agency looks at the impact of his predecessors. Most appearances. Former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho leads the way in Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Referees ‘made to look foolish’ by Premier League’s usage of VAR

Referees are being “hung out to dry” over a series of high-profile VAR controversies in the Premier League this weekend due to a lack of leadership, according to former top-flight referees’ boss Keith Hackett. West Ham and Newcastle had goals controversially disallowed on Saturday following VAR checks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Who can topple Real and Messi chases Ronaldo – Champions League talking points

Holders Real Madrid will launch their title defence in Glasgow when this season’s Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s men face Scottish champions Celtic in their opening Group F fixture while on the same night Paris St Germain and Manchester City set out on their latest quest to lift European club football’s biggest prize for the first time.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Thilo Kehrer
newschain

Arsenal have already sold 40,000 tickets for Super League derby with Tottenham

Arsenal have sold more tickets for their Super League clash with rivals Tottenham than the combined total of their four matches at the Emirates Stadium last season. Over 40,000 supporters have already purchased their seat for the north London derby, which takes place on September 24. Jonas Eidevall’s side could...
SOCCER
newschain

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man. Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring. Officers investigating the crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#London Stadium#Tottenham#West Ham#Spurs
newschain

Reece James signs new five-year deal to stay at Chelsea until 2027

Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a new five-year contract to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2027. The England international has made 128 appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, after coming through the Premier League club’s academy. He helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021 and,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Premier League clubs smash transfer record with £1.9billion spend

New owners and improved broadcast deals drove Premier League clubs to break their transfer spending record for a season in the summer window alone, according to finance company Deloitte. Gross spending this summer hit £1.92billion, surpassing the record of £1.86bn for the summer and January windows combined in the 2017-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Football rumours: Glazers set price to buy Manchester United

The Glazer family have put a £3.75billion price tag on Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports the unpopular owners are hoping to tempt interest from Dubai. The same paper says Crystal Palace is planning to launch a £20million bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound

One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
RENTON, WA
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink steps down after poor start to season

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has resigned as Burton manager following their disappointing start to the Sky Bet League One season. The Brewers are rooted to the foot of the table after claiming a single point in seven matches through a 4-4 draw with Accrington in mid-August, since which they have lost four-successive league games.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy