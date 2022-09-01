Read full article on original website
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Prime Video
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' sets up some fascinating storylines during its two-part premiere. When does 'The Rings of Power' Episode 3 come out on Prime Video?
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper
Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
All is not right with Alicent: "House of the Dragon" and the King's choice
This piece contains spoilers for Episode 1 and 2 of "House of the Dragon" It's not easy being king. Everyone is mad at you at some point. Sometimes you cut your finger on a poky throne. You have to make unpopular decisions, one of them being who you will marry not long after your wife's untimely death.
Matt Smith says the younger cast on 'House of the Dragon' are going to 'emerge as stars'
While talking about the camaraderie that the cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" had on set, the "Doctor Who" actor praised his younger costars.
Wondering Why Daemon Stole Baelon's Dragon Egg? What to Know About Dragon Bonding
"House of the Dragon" takes place during the Targaryen golden age, centuries before "Game of Thrones" and during an era filled with dragons and their powerful human riders. How does the bond between dragon and rider form? It's complicated, but it's also pivotal to the power plays that take place within House Targaryen.
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up?
Forming a connection! Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that […]
Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm casting is underway – here’s a leaked short list
Fantastic Four is the talk of the town now that it has a release date. Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and cast soon, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about that recently. While most of them focused on the director and the MCU’s real Reed Richards, there’s a new exciting casting rumor as well. Marvel’s purported shortlist for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm has leaked.
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Gets Official Title, Adds More Stars
The long-awaited next entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has picked up some massive talent. Recently, it’s been announced that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast, alongside Eddie Murphy, the central figure of the series. The film also got an official title. It’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Now, the film is officially in production with Mark Molloy in the director’s chair.
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans laugh at themselves after ‘She-Hulk’ proves a widespread theory was way off the mark
Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3. Well, that didn’t take long. Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his “seven soulmates,” a bunch of women he’d met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren’t buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.
House of the Dragon director and co-showrunner leaves the series
Game of Thrones alum Alan Taylor is stepping in
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
Michael Fishman Opens Up About Leaving The Conners, And It Sounds Like There’s More To The Story
O.G. Roseanne vet Michael Fishman spoke up about exiting The Conners ahead of Season 5, but things still aren't very clear.
Good Fight's Final Season to Provide Surprising Update on Alicia and Peter
The Good Fight‘s upcoming sixth and final season will feature a doozy of a spoiler about… The Good Wife. In the season’s second episode, which drops Sept. 15 on Paramount+, Alan Cumming’s returning Eli Gold drops some surprising intel about Alicia and Peter, the legacy Good Wife characters originated by Julianna Margulies and Chris Noth, respectively (neither of whom appear in the episode). The scene finds Eli providing Diane (Christine Baranski) with a present-day update on the Florricks, who were last seen in The Good Wife finale in May 2016. Viewers will also learn the current state of Diane’s relationship with Alicia...
Harper's Bazaar
A Guide to the Complicated Targaryen Family Tree
At last, House of the Dragon is finally here—and the Targaryen family tree is just as confusing as ever. Brimming with incestuous relations and tangled intermarriages, HBO's prequel series to Game of Thrones (based off of George R.R. Martin's wildly popular books) gives fans a closer look at the twisted familial dynamics at the core of Westeros's most powerful (and blonde) family.
