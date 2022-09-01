Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Councilmembers Jawando and Rice and Council President Albornoz Host Council’s African Heritage Month Commemoration on Sept. 13
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sep. 2, 2022—The Montgomery County Council will hold its second annual African Heritage Month commemoration hosted by Councilmembers Will Jawando and Craig Rice and Council President Gabe Albornoz on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. The theme of this year’s commemoration, which includes a video segment, is the African influence in Montgomery County and the U.S. The celebration will also showcase African art, dance, food, music and traditional attire.
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5
The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All stores...
Montgomery Update: Weekly Message From County Executive Marc Elrich
We knew this was going to happen and it has begun. Last month, abortion was outlawed in five states. Now, because of court rulings and other factors, there are a total of 12 states with laws heavily restricting women’s health care options. In Montgomery County, we realized early on...
Bright MLS Moving to Upcoming North Bethesda Office Building; 909 Rose Now Fully Leased
Federal Realty announced today that 909 Rose, located in the award-winning, transit-oriented Pike & Rose neighborhood in North Bethesda, Md., is fully leased. Per Federal Realty: Bright MLS is taking 13,455 square feet and will join Beiser Law Firm, ESAB, Industrious, Kuta Software, LLC,OneDigital, Rowe, Weinstein, Sohn PLLC, Rycon Construction, United Solutions, and Federal Realty.
Gold’s Gym to Open New Location in Germantown
Gold’s Gym will be opening a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th in the Germantown Commons shopping center next to bed Bath & Beyond. Gold’s Gym currently has a Germantown location in the Fox Chapel shopping center, and we are awaiting word on if this opening will have any affect on that location. Gold’s has additional Montgomery County locations in Rockville Town Square, Wintergreen Plaza in Rockville, Airpark in Gaithersburg, Olney, and the Layhill shopping center in Silver Spring.
Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland
Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
Annual Fall Native Plant Sale by Montgomery Parks Is Now Underway
Montgomery Parks is hosting its annual fall native plant sales at Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda and Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville. The sales seek to bolster native vegetation for native pollinators. The plants help create habitats that are necessary for pollinators’ survival and support the local ecosystem. The online sale for Locust Grove Nature Center runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6, and an in-person sale is scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The native plant sale for Maydale Nature Center is exclusively online and begins Sept. 6.
Swim School Founded by U.S. National Champion Swimmer Chris DeJong is Coming to Germantown
Big Blue Swim School, founded in 2009 by U.S National Champion swimmer Chris DeJong, is moving into the Germantown Commons shopping center, occupying the location that was home to Monkey Joe’s from 2016-2019 and Hard Times Cafe before that. This will be Big Blue Swim School’s first Maryland location, but the company made its way to the Metro area in 2021 when it acquired Tom Dolan Swim School in the spring of 2021 to expand the swim lessons brand to Northern Virginia with schools in Dulles and Falls Church. Gold’s Gym will also be coming to the shopping center when it opens a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th next to Bed Bath & Beyond. Additional information per Big Blue Swim School available below:
MCPS Community Message: A Letter from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight – “A Great First Week of School”
Our first week of school for the 2022-2023 school year has gone by so fast. There has been so much to celebrate and so much for which I am thankful. I have witnessed exciting and intentional instruction, deep engagement in our classrooms, and staff and students energized for the new year. With the cloud of COVID-19 receding, it is refreshing to see such positive energy in our schools as we continue and expand our focus on academic excellence.
Montgomery County ‘Farm to Food Bank Program’ Had 25 Percent Increase in Total Pounds of Produce in Fiscal Year 2022
Montgomery County’s innovative “Farm to Food Bank Program’ had a 25 percent increase in total pounds of produce that was provided to families in need in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the three-year-old program’s recently released annual report. The program provides the dual benefit of enhancing and strengthening the County’s farmers.A total of 76,933 pounds of produced was purchased or donated and a total of $181,600 spent as part of the program in the past year. A total of 64,110 meals were provided to Manna Food Center’s participants and 45 food assistance providers.
Where To Take Your Mini Dinosaur Lover In and Around MoCo
For those moms whose children are fascinated with all things dinosaurs, read on to find out where you can take your littles to learn more and explore their curiosities. They are listed by distance from the approximate middle of Montgomery County. The Path to the Past in the outdoor Nature...
Update on Student Struck by Vehicle After Driver Failed to Stop for School Bus
Update: The victim was initially described as 7-year-old female by Montgomery County Police; we now know that she is 9-years-old and in the fourth grade. WTOP reports that the 9-year-old girl that was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Rd. in Montgomery Village suffered a broken clavicle and broken pelvis, according to an MCPS spokesperson. The incident occurred at 3:53pm on Tuesday, August 30. Montgomery County Police said that the driver of the vehicle drove around a stopped MCPS school bus and struck the child. The school bus had its flashing red lights on at the time of the collision and the driver remained on the scene. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening.
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old. Kiersten Jimenez was last seen on September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., leaving her friend’s residence in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. She is driving a silver Hyundai Accent bearing Maryland registration 2ET6433.
(Located) Concern for Missing Woman Last Seen in Bethesda
Update: Fanisa Mthembi has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Fanisa Mthembi was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:41 a.m. Mthembi...
(Located) Detectives Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing 9-Year-Old
Update: Hailey MaryJane Harvey has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday, September 2,...
Update: Adult Male Arrested and Charged With First-Degree Murder in Connection With Rockville Stabbings
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Scorpio Alexander Standfield (unknown address) with two separate stabbings; one a homicide, that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, on Hungerford Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Rockville City...
$530,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring
A $530,000 Multi-Match Jackpot lottery ticket was sold yesterday at the State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Ave in Silver Spring. Addition details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Congratulations to two big winners – a Multi-Match jackpot winner and a top-prize Bonus Match 5 winner! They scored prizes...
Charleys Cheesesteaks to Open Inside of Walmart in Germantown
Charleys Cheesesteaks will be opening a location inside of the Germantown Walmart (20910 Frederick Rd), in the space formerly occupied by McDonald’s. The company has created a Facebook page for the new store and representatives from Charleys tell us they expect to open in early November. The upcoming Charleys located at 405 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express, is scheduled to open sometime this month. We were told by employees of the Lakeforest location that the Lakeforest location will close when the new Gaithersburg restaurant opens, but a specific date has not yet been provided.
MoCo’s Second Amazon Fresh is Now Open in Chevy Chase
Amazon Fresh has opened its second Montgomery County location at 8531 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace. The location opened on Thursday, September 1st. This is the second Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase with additional MoCo locations coming to Gaithersburg and White Oak. Chevy Chase Lake Amazon Fresh is outfitted with Amazon’s...
Magruder Students Win At Woodward Relays for the First Time in 50 Years
The Woodward Relays, an invitational cross-country relay race that consists of a 6 mile run with the baton passed from teammate to teammate every mile, took place on the campus of Georgetown Prep. For the first time in 50 years, runners from Magruder High School won their respective race (Senior Josh Lopez and Sophomore Colin Abrams are pictured). The Magruder duo finished nearly a minute before the second place team.
