Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Draft Day Landmines to Avoid (2022)
The 2022 NFL season is less than a week away, and over the next 48 hours, there will be thousands of fantasy football drafts. There are plenty of players you should be excited about drafting, yet there are also several you want to avoid. These players to avoid or “landmines” can severely hurt your team, especially if you pick them at their current ADP.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR Superflex, No. 2 Pick (2022)
It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
fantasypros.com
Busts the Experts Avoid: Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ve asked experts for their top fantasy football busts to avoid for 2022 drafts. Here are their top fantasy football busts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: Week 1 (2022)
Week 0 has come and gone, and now we can get into the big-time programs getting back onto the field!. Our marquee matchup this week is #5 Notre Dame traveling to the Horseshoe to take on the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Last season OSU dropped an early season home matchup to Oregon, so we will see how good their memory is. It’s a pivotal game for both programs and should provide us with some fireworks to end Week 1.
fantasypros.com
Deep Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are deep fantasy football running back sleepers to target in your 2022 drafts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Sleepers (2022)
A fantasy football sleeper can cover many players, from completely off-the-grid guys going overly late in drafts to players with significant upside flying under the radar. “Deep sleepers” are always fun to seek out, but often they’re such long shots that we can’t rely on too many of them. Therefore it is good to provide a broad spectrum when discussing sleeper targets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Popular Sleepers the Experts are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are sleepers that are popular among the fantasy football community. Here are popular sleepers our experts are targeting in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
Broncos CB Pat Surtain on Seahawks WRs: 'We’re ready for the challenge'
Last season, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf combined to catch 148 passes for 2,142 yards and 20 touchdowns. Lockett and Metcalf are arguably one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL, and they will provide a tough test for the Denver Broncos’ secondary in Week 1. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain believes he and his teammate will pass the test.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s 2022 All-Bust Team (Fantasy Football)
There is always a price where a player can provide value. However, based on average draft position, it is unlikely certain players are going to provide the value warranted to draft them where they are currently being selected. Here are players that our analysts are far lower on compared to their ADP. Check out Andrew Erickson’s All-Bust Team for 2022.
fantasypros.com
Dustin May gets shelled for six runs in loss to Padres Friday night
Dustin May pitched five innings on Friday night, striking out five, walking five, and giving up four hits for six earned runs as he took the loss for the Dodgers in a 7-1 game against the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. May has played in just three games this season since returning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Favorite Picks for Every Round (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
fantasypros.com
Top 12 Kicker Draft Rankings, Tiers, & Player Notes (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top kicker rankings along with player notes as you prepare for your...
fantasypros.com
Tucker Davidson gives up seven runs in Sunday's loss
Tucker Davidson was hit with the loss after allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings of Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Astros. Davidson had an interesting outing, as he gave up five runs in the second inning and two more runs in the seventh, but tossed five scoreless in the rest of his appearance. The lefthander now has a record of 2-5 to go with his 6.42 ERA and WHIP of 1.72. He should not be considered in fantasy, especially when he will likely take on the Astros again next Sunday for his next start.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
15 Last-Minute Draft Tips & Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)
Your draft day is arguably the biggest date on the calendar for all fantasy football managers. Preparation is key to dominating your draft, but even then, it’s too easy to get caught up in the moment and make choices that you’ll regret. Your decisions during the draft generally have a higher chance of wrecking your season than winning you a title. Remember, top-notch in-season management skills are usually at least as important to winning the championship as crushing your draft is.
Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner
Former NFL player and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark just played some sweet music for the ears of Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Clark predicted that Carr is about to have the kind of season that Tom Brady had with the New England Patriots back in 2007. “I’m looking for Derek Carr to […] The post Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Bold Predictions (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my five bold predictions of the 2022 fantasy football season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Yardbarker
Wide Receivers to Target Late in your Fantasy Football Draft
Isaiah Mckenzie – WR Buffalo Bills – Isaiah Mckenzie has impressed all offseason for the Buffalo Bills and there’s strong reason to believe that the best is yet to come. Mckenzie suffered an undisclosed injury at practice on saturday, August 27th. However, it does not appear to be serious and he’s worth the late round pick for your fantasy football team. Last year, in a week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots, The bills placed Mckenzie into a premier role due to injuries suffered by receivers Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley. Mckenzie responded by catching 11 of his 12 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown. With Buffalo letting Cole Beasley go earlier this year in March and Mckenzie receiving a two year contract extension that same month. Even with superstar Stefon Diggs lined up on the outside, expect an excellent year from the speedy slot receiver in one of the NFL’s most high-powered offenses.
Yardbarker
Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners
Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
Comments / 0