8 RB Sleepers & Breakouts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Today we zero in on the all-important RB position. Running backs are often the engines propelling fantasy teams to championships. So which RBs should you be targeting in 2022? Read on to get our featured analysts’ recommendations. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft:...
4 Must-Have Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Welcome, fantasy friends and foes, to the Must-Have Running Backs in the 2022 fantasy football season. The 2022 NFL season kicks off next week. So the wait is finally over. But before we get there, fantasy football nerds like us still have drafts to do. The path to a fantasy...
Deep Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are deep fantasy football running back sleepers to target in your 2022 drafts.
5 Fantasy Football Draft Day Landmines to Avoid (2022)
The 2022 NFL season is less than a week away, and over the next 48 hours, there will be thousands of fantasy football drafts. There are plenty of players you should be excited about drafting, yet there are also several you want to avoid. These players to avoid or “landmines” can severely hurt your team, especially if you pick them at their current ADP.
Popular Sleepers the Experts are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are sleepers that are popular among the fantasy football community. Here are popular sleepers our experts are targeting in 2022 fantasy football drafts.
Andrew Erickson’s Favorite Picks for Every Round (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Busts the Experts Avoid: Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)
We've asked experts for their top fantasy football busts to avoid for 2022 drafts. Here are their top fantasy football busts.
Andrew Erickson’s Bold Predictions (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my five bold predictions of the 2022 fantasy football season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Andrew Erickson’s 2022 All-Bust Team (Fantasy Football)
There is always a price where a player can provide value. However, based on average draft position, it is unlikely certain players are going to provide the value warranted to draft them where they are currently being selected. Here are players that our analysts are far lower on compared to their ADP. Check out Andrew Erickson’s All-Bust Team for 2022.
15 Last-Minute Draft Tips & Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)
Your draft day is arguably the biggest date on the calendar for all fantasy football managers. Preparation is key to dominating your draft, but even then, it’s too easy to get caught up in the moment and make choices that you’ll regret. Your decisions during the draft generally have a higher chance of wrecking your season than winning you a title. Remember, top-notch in-season management skills are usually at least as important to winning the championship as crushing your draft is.
Top 12 Kicker Draft Rankings, Tiers, & Player Notes (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top kicker rankings along with player notes as you prepare for your...
Projecting the Way-Too-Early 2023 First Round (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season begins next week. Most leagues have either drafted already or will in the next few days. You’ve been cramming your mind for a month now with as much fantasy football knowledge as it can hold. It’s time for a break. Let’s have some fun.
Matthew Stafford's elbow injury 'could' be an issue all season
It is being reported that the elbow injury Matthew Stafford is dealing with "could" be an issue all season. (ESPN.com) Stafford's Week 1 status is not in doubt. It is likely he will miss a number of practices throughout the season leading to him being listed as questionable quite often. For now, this should not have any huge affect on how you value the rest of the Rams offense. Stafford has played through a number of his injuries his whole career. It could be a situation to monitor nonetheless if he starts to miss any games during the season.
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Sleepers (2022)
A fantasy football sleeper can cover many players, from completely off-the-grid guys going overly late in drafts to players with significant upside flying under the radar. “Deep sleepers” are always fun to seek out, but often they’re such long shots that we can’t rely on too many of them. Therefore it is good to provide a broad spectrum when discussing sleeper targets.
Darrell Henderson set to go for regular season
According to ESPN NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop, the Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay called RB Darrell Henderson "good to go" at practice today after dealing with soft-tissue injuries. (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Henderson may be in for a larger role this season than people expect. He...
Busts the Experts Avoid: Quarterbacks (2022 Fantasy Football)
We've asked experts for their top fantasy football busts to avoid for 2022 drafts. Here are their top fantasy football busts.
Derek Brown’s All-Sleeper Team (2022 Fantasy Football)
Check out Derek Brown's All-Sleeper Team for 2022.
Fantasy Football Hot Takes for Each NFL Team (2022)
Stereotypes are rooted in truths. My work with hot sauce and spices has landed me the moniker of “the King of Spice.” I’m not a pyromaniac; I don’t particularly enjoy insanely hot peppers, even though my tolerance for capsaicin has meandered into the realm of crazy. I have played with fire and gotten burnt. I have downed an entire teaspoon of hot sauce half as hot as pepper spray (6 million Scoville units) on live stream, which left me literally licking a stick of butter for 10 minutes. We all do really stupid things, but I believe there is a difference between regret and learning a lesson.
