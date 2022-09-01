Virginia has thrown its hat in the ring for Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., of Las Vegas. Thomas, whose father ranks sixth all-time in assists at UNLV, is a 4-star and considered by some observers as the top pure point guard in the country. 247Sports consensus has him as the nation’s No. 38th-ranked overall prospect in the country for his class, the No. 5 point guard and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada. Rivals ranks him No. 34 overall in the country.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO