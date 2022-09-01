ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead

Looking for an exciting adventure close to Sin City? The short but epic road trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead will take you past stunning scenery, through some of the best gems of Nevada's iconic landscape and fantastic small towns, to an oasis in the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience

Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Casino Closing, Another Will Take Its Place

Land has become unbelievably precious in Las Vegas and not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Yes, any buildable property on the Strip itself has been selling for exorbitant prices, but anything that's downtown or Strip-adjacent has increased in value as well. This has forced resort/casino operators to give deep...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia offers Vegas PG Thomas Jr., maybe most ‘pure PG’ in the nation

Virginia has thrown its hat in the ring for Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., of Las Vegas. Thomas, whose father ranks sixth all-time in assists at UNLV, is a 4-star and considered by some observers as the top pure point guard in the country. 247Sports consensus has him as the nation’s No. 38th-ranked overall prospect in the country for his class, the No. 5 point guard and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada. Rivals ranks him No. 34 overall in the country.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
volumesandvoyages.com

Las Vegas Bucket List: 49 Best Things to do in Las Vegas

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. This Las Vegas bucket list will introduce you to all the best things to do in Sin City!
LAS VEGAS, NV
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Henderson, NV — 15 Top Places!

Henderson in Nevada is the perfect destination for the foodie seeking to go on a gastronomic trip in time for brunch. The city in Clark County is a culinary mecca, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates guaranteed to titillate your palate. From the classic dishes such as pancakes...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

More Than 40 Nevada-Based Startups Will Receive Federal SSBCI Matching Funds Alongside StartUpNv Investments

LAS VEGAS – At the International Innovation Center @Vegas in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced that through Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) more than 40 Nevada-based companies that participate in StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for startup companies will be supported with SSBCI matching funds, administered by The Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
LAS VEGAS, NV
