A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
Las Vegas ranked as the #1 US travel destination for Labor Day Weekend
According to Tripadvisor, Las Vegas has been ranked the #1 U.S. travel destination for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.
Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home
69-year-old Jeff German was a longtime reporter for Las Vegas and the Review Journal. The Clark County coroner confirmed that German's death was a homicide after multiple sharp force injuries.
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas home
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside home
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead
Looking for an exciting adventure close to Sin City? The short but epic road trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead will take you past stunning scenery, through some of the best gems of Nevada's iconic landscape and fantastic small towns, to an oasis in the desert.
Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience
Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
Las Vegas named 4th rudest city in America
Las Vegas has been named the 4th rudest city in America in a national survey done by the website Preply.
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Wild Wild West Gambling Hall to close next week
Red Rock Resorts has announced it will be closing the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel on Tropicana and demolishing the current structures.
Las Vegas Casino Closing, Another Will Take Its Place
Land has become unbelievably precious in Las Vegas and not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Yes, any buildable property on the Strip itself has been selling for exorbitant prices, but anything that's downtown or Strip-adjacent has increased in value as well. This has forced resort/casino operators to give deep...
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia offers Vegas PG Thomas Jr., maybe most ‘pure PG’ in the nation
Virginia has thrown its hat in the ring for Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., of Las Vegas. Thomas, whose father ranks sixth all-time in assists at UNLV, is a 4-star and considered by some observers as the top pure point guard in the country. 247Sports consensus has him as the nation’s No. 38th-ranked overall prospect in the country for his class, the No. 5 point guard and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada. Rivals ranks him No. 34 overall in the country.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
volumesandvoyages.com
Las Vegas Bucket List: 49 Best Things to do in Las Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. This Las Vegas bucket list will introduce you to all the best things to do in Sin City!
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Henderson, NV — 15 Top Places!
Henderson in Nevada is the perfect destination for the foodie seeking to go on a gastronomic trip in time for brunch. The city in Clark County is a culinary mecca, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates guaranteed to titillate your palate. From the classic dishes such as pancakes...
Fox5 KVVU
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
nevadabusiness.com
More Than 40 Nevada-Based Startups Will Receive Federal SSBCI Matching Funds Alongside StartUpNv Investments
LAS VEGAS – At the International Innovation Center @Vegas in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced that through Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) more than 40 Nevada-based companies that participate in StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for startup companies will be supported with SSBCI matching funds, administered by The Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
‘We are moving forward’: Las Vegas resident talks about his life as a trans man
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas valley has continued to grow, one community living in the shadows has been expanding. The trans population is rising and for one, it’s a journey not many know about. “We are moving forward.” It’s been a long and bumpy road for Frankie Perez. The Las Vegas resident invited […]
