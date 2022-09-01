Read full article on original website
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
An algae bloom has killed thousands of fish in the San Francisco Bay Area
An algae bloom has killed thousands of fish in the San Francisco Bay Area in recent weeks, officials say, forcing shoreline cleanups, spreading unpleasant odor and spurring scientists to further investigate the extent of the ecological damage.
SFGate
Monday Morning News Update
California's Independent System Operator (ISO) said Sunday it needs California to save even more electricity than previously believed, as the worst of the current heat waves descends on the state on Monday and Tuesday. ISO said energy demands Sunday was reaching record levels, and residents need to lower electricity use...
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
California's most famous whale washes ashore in Bay Area, killed by ship
Researchers have determined a famous humpback whale, which washed ashore in Half Moon Bay on Sunday, was killed by a passing ship in the ocean.
San Francisco homes that sold for under $1 million in August
Spoiler alert: Many are fixer-uppers.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Mountain View Settles Lawsuit Over Rv Parking
A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced Sept. 1, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city's dual ordinances--banning oversized vehicles from parking on "narrow streets" that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90 percent of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and "designed to banish the city's low-income populations."
Where to get boozy slushies, frozen drinks around the Bay Area
It's heating up in SF and around the Bay Area. Time for a boozy slushy.
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
This gazpacho recipe from San Francisco's Chef John is perfect for a heat wave
"Confession: I have never had gazpacho, and the idea of cold soup grosses me out a little."
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
Bay Area parks, open spaces close over Labor Day weekend as heat wave looms
"A heat event like this one is not especially common in our area."
Oakland's Brotzeit Lokal is the best restaurant for beer, sausage on the waterfront
On warm summer days, locals gather at red picnic tables on the patio to wash down sausages with pilsners.
12 trash cans set on fire along San Francisco's Embarcadero
San Francisco Police Department's arson unit is investigating the incidents.
The Daily 08-31-22: California's best-known whale dies from ship strike
The hearts of marine biologists across California sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale in Half Moon Bay surfaced Monday morning. Read more. • My car-less trip from SF to California's oldest state park • 'Prolonged, dangerous' heat wave coming to California this week
SFGate
Traffic Advisory After Vehicle And Train Collide On Gilman Street
Berkeley police are advising drivers to avoid the area of Gilman Street between Eastshore Highway and Sixth Street as they respond to a collision involving a train and a vehicle. The traffic advisory was issued at 12:54 a.m. Traffic is affected in both directions. This is a developing story. Copyright...
The Daily 09-01-22: Nearly every elevator in San Francisco has an expired permit
There are approximately 10,800 elevators in the city of San Francisco, according to California’s Department of Industrial Relations. About 9,000 of those elevators — or 83% — have expired permits, many of which are multiple years old, according to public records reviewed by SFGATE. Read more. • Current and former SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins staffers speak out • Lyft faces lawsuits from 17 passengers, drivers amid assault allegations
Crews contain vegetation fire in Livermore
LIVERMORE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Fire crews from Cal Fire contained a vegetation fire in Alameda County early Saturday morning.The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of North Flynn Road and I-580. Cal Fire said on its official Twitter account that the fire was contained by 1:21 a.m. Saturday to about 4.66 acres. No injuries were reported.
SFGate
'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man
Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
SFGate
