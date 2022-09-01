ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Monday Morning News Update

California's Independent System Operator (ISO) said Sunday it needs California to save even more electricity than previously believed, as the worst of the current heat waves descends on the state on Monday and Tuesday. ISO said energy demands Sunday was reaching record levels, and residents need to lower electricity use...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Mountain View Settles Lawsuit Over Rv Parking

A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced Sept. 1, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city's dual ordinances--banning oversized vehicles from parking on "narrow streets" that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90 percent of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and "designed to banish the city's low-income populations."
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Traffic Advisory After Vehicle And Train Collide On Gilman Street

Berkeley police are advising drivers to avoid the area of Gilman Street between Eastshore Highway and Sixth Street as they respond to a collision involving a train and a vehicle. The traffic advisory was issued at 12:54 a.m. Traffic is affected in both directions. This is a developing story. Copyright...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-01-22: Nearly every elevator in San Francisco has an expired permit

There are approximately 10,800 elevators in the city of San Francisco, according to California’s Department of Industrial Relations. About 9,000 of those elevators — or 83% — have expired permits, many of which are multiple years old, according to public records reviewed by SFGATE. Read more.   • Current and former SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins staffers speak out • Lyft faces lawsuits from 17 passengers, drivers amid assault allegations
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews contain vegetation fire in Livermore

LIVERMORE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Fire crews from Cal Fire contained a vegetation fire in Alameda County early Saturday morning.The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of North Flynn Road and I-580. Cal Fire said on its official Twitter account that the fire was contained by 1:21 a.m. Saturday to about 4.66 acres. No injuries were reported.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man

Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
