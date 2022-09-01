ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#European Union#Gas Prices#Civil Unrest#Gasoline#Russia#Business Industry#American#Poten Partners#Energy#Exxon Mobil Lrb#Valero Lrb#Chevron#Bp America#Mro#Shell Lrb#Citi
rigzone.com

European Gas Demand Will Continue To Fall, Helping Storage Outlook

High natural gas prices will continue to drive down European demand to seven percent below the five-year average through March. High natural gas prices will continue to drive down European demand to seven percent below the five-year average through March, leaving a best-case scenario of storage levels at 31 percent at winter’s end.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Chile
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
rigzone.com

Surprise Oil Spill Response Test for Exxon In California

The one-day exercise required ExxonMobil to respond to a simulated oil spill from a subsea pipeline connected to the company's Platform Harmony located about six miles offshore. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) announced recently that it conducted a Government Initiated Unannounced Exercise (GIUE) on August 26 that included an oil spill response equipment deployment at the ExxonMobil Las Flores Canyon Facility in Goleta, California.
GOLETA, CA
freightwaves.com

Cathay Pacific predicts weak peak for cargo as China output slumps

Cathay Pacific has fully rebuilt its freighter schedule in time for the peak shipping season, but executives signaled Thursday that demand will be softer this year because of inflation and ongoing supply chain disruptions. The prediction came as an unprecedented heat wave and another round of COVID lockdowns in a...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Indonesia hikes fuel prices by 30%, cuts energy subsidies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Fuel prices increased by about 30% across Indonesia on Saturday after the government reduced some of the costly subsidies that have kept inflation in Southeast Asia’s largest economy among the world’s lowest. Indonesians have been fretting for weeks about a looming increase in the price of subsidized Pertalite RON-90 gasoline sold by Pertamina, the state-owned oil and gas company. Long lines of motorbikes and cars snaked around gas stations as motorists waited for hours to fill up their tanks with cheaper gas before the increase took effect on Saturday. The hike — the first in eight years — raised the price of gasoline from about 51 cents to 67 cents per liter and diesel fuel from 35 cents to 46 cents. President Joko Widodo said the decision to increase the fuel prices was his last option as the country’s energy subsidy had tripled this year to 502 trillion rupiah ($34 billion) from its original budget, triggered by rising global prices of oil and gas.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale

There is a long-term opportunity for unconventional exploration and appraisal as Europe diversifies away from Russian gas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken things up, triggering a complete rethink of European energy strategy and policy. And as Europe searches for viable alternatives to Russian gas, LNG seems the most popular solution to plug the supply gap. But a more local, long-term supply option could be shale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy