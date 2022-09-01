Read full article on original website
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
Russia's gas shutoff is forcing Germany's energy giant Uniper to fire up a mothballed coal-fueled power plant
German utility giant Uniper said it will restart a coal-fired power plant to generate electricity. The plant will provide power from Monday to April next year, after Russia halted gas flows to the country again. Europe is facing a major energy crisis and the switch to coal signals supplies are...
CNBC
Gas prices are down, but Biden’s problem at the pump isn't going away
WASHINGTON — As the White House publicly promotes falling gas prices, behind the scenes, officials worry prices could rise again as they keep looking for ways to get more oil on the market. The White House used a drop in the average price of gas to below $4 last...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
Shell CEO warns the gas crisis could last for several years, as Europe faces ‘terrible’ winters for the next decade
Shell’s chief executive officer Ben Van Beurden cautioned Europe may need to ration gas for several winters. Europe may be in for gas rationing and expensive electricity bills for a decade to come. Shell’s chief executive officer Ben Van Beurden cautioned that the continent may need to ration gas...
rigzone.com
European Gas Demand Will Continue To Fall, Helping Storage Outlook
High natural gas prices will continue to drive down European demand to seven percent below the five-year average through March. High natural gas prices will continue to drive down European demand to seven percent below the five-year average through March, leaving a best-case scenario of storage levels at 31 percent at winter’s end.
rigzone.com
Surprise Oil Spill Response Test for Exxon In California
The one-day exercise required ExxonMobil to respond to a simulated oil spill from a subsea pipeline connected to the company's Platform Harmony located about six miles offshore. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) announced recently that it conducted a Government Initiated Unannounced Exercise (GIUE) on August 26 that included an oil spill response equipment deployment at the ExxonMobil Las Flores Canyon Facility in Goleta, California.
U.S. expected to announce 3 years of biofuel blending mandates in Nov -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to announce a rule this year that would detail annual biofuel blending mandates for the refining industry for a three-year period instead of just for one, three sources familiar with the discussions said.
freightwaves.com
Cathay Pacific predicts weak peak for cargo as China output slumps
Cathay Pacific has fully rebuilt its freighter schedule in time for the peak shipping season, but executives signaled Thursday that demand will be softer this year because of inflation and ongoing supply chain disruptions. The prediction came as an unprecedented heat wave and another round of COVID lockdowns in a...
CNBC
Gasoline prices are expected to continue to fall after Labor Day and some states could see below $3
Labor Day is here and summer driving season is coming to an end, without the protracted period of super high gasoline prices some had feared. Prices at the pump could continue their two-month decline. GasBuddy expects some states could see prices average even below $3 per gallon at some point later this year.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
US tourists warned about popular Mexico spots plagued by drug cartel intimidation, violence
The U.S. is warning Americans to "exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in popular tourist sites such as Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.
Indonesia hikes fuel prices by 30%, cuts energy subsidies
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Fuel prices increased by about 30% across Indonesia on Saturday after the government reduced some of the costly subsidies that have kept inflation in Southeast Asia’s largest economy among the world’s lowest. Indonesians have been fretting for weeks about a looming increase in the price of subsidized Pertalite RON-90 gasoline sold by Pertamina, the state-owned oil and gas company. Long lines of motorbikes and cars snaked around gas stations as motorists waited for hours to fill up their tanks with cheaper gas before the increase took effect on Saturday. The hike — the first in eight years — raised the price of gasoline from about 51 cents to 67 cents per liter and diesel fuel from 35 cents to 46 cents. President Joko Widodo said the decision to increase the fuel prices was his last option as the country’s energy subsidy had tripled this year to 502 trillion rupiah ($34 billion) from its original budget, triggered by rising global prices of oil and gas.
rigzone.com
Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
There is a long-term opportunity for unconventional exploration and appraisal as Europe diversifies away from Russian gas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken things up, triggering a complete rethink of European energy strategy and policy. And as Europe searches for viable alternatives to Russian gas, LNG seems the most popular solution to plug the supply gap. But a more local, long-term supply option could be shale.
