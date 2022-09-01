Giants adding veteran safety Tony Jefferson to practice squad

The New York Giants announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and then claimed four players off waivers before establishing their practice squad on Wednesday.

Over the course of those two days, a lot of interesting transactions and surprising cuts were made. But perhaps the most significant addition is one that will become official on Thursday.

Pending a passed physical, the Giants intend to sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson to their practice squad. But that’s likely procedural as Jefferson will be added to the 53-man roster or at least promoted to the active roster come Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

The 30-year-old Jefferson originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2013. He later joined the Baltimore Ravens (2017-2019) before splitting last season between the San Francisco 49ers and Ravens.

A severe knee injury that required four surgeries kept Jefferson out for the 2020 season.

In 104 career games (76 starts), Jefferson has recorded 469 tackles (34 for a loss), 20 QB hits, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 23 passes defensed, four interceptions and one touchdown.

Jefferson also spent four years playing under current Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who was undoubtedly a catalyst in the veteran leaving Baltimore for East Rutherford.