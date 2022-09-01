ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Muggier weather in the forecast for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably warm day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the upper 70s and low 80s. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 82 degrees, which is two degrees above normal. Conditions were quite comfortable throughout the day as humidity levels remained on the low side. Plenty of sun was seen through the early-afternoon hours, but clouds began filtering in afterwards.
Partly sunny skies bring afternoon highs in 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday features partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing near 82 degrees in the city and 76 to 84 degrees in the suburbs. The humidity will not be too bad to start the day but gradually climbs late in the day. A cold front will start...
NY, NJ Labor Day forecast

Get ready for temps in the 80s and a chance of rain. 9/11 benefits deadline nears for Ground Zero volunteers. NY, NJ weather: Rain moves in Labor Day, stays through …. J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn. Jacob Riis Houses residents still can’t use apartment …
Rain could hamper back half of Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The pleasant weather continues as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, a slow-moving cold front along with several disturbances will bring the chance of occasional showers and storms starting on Sunday afternoon. While that may dampen part of the holiday weekend, we are in the midst of a drought and any rain we can get will be beneficial.
Honey Deuce: How to make the official drink of the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (PIX11) — And, match! Honey Deuce, the official drink of the U.S. Open, is here to serve. Rally your friends and learn how to make this game-changing drink. Just follow mixologist Maxime Belfand, who joined New York Living on Friday to give a step-by-step tutorial. Watch the...
Arsenic found in water at NYCHA complex in Manhattan

Traces of arsenic were found in the water supply at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village in Manhattan. Arsenic found in water at NYCHA complex in Manhattan. Partly sunny skies to bring highs in 80s in the afternoon. Manhattan NYCHA residents raise arsenic concerns …. Brooklyn community calls...
Money-saving tips: How to navigate through skyrocketing expenses

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Roses are red, violets are blue — living in New York City is expensive for me and you. As prices skyrocket, New Yorkers are left to find ways to pinch pennies. Tobie Stanger from Consumer Reports joined New York Living on Friday to help, giving tips on how to save money for the present time.
Movie tickets to cost $3 in NYC for 1 day

Erik Davis, Fandango managing editor, joined NY Living to talk about the newly launched “National Cinema Day." Manhattan community rallies to support newly arrived …. New York City prepares for festive return of J’Ouvert. Vigil held for child killed in Queens hit-and-run Rain could hamper back half of...
1 dead, another injured after NYC hit-and-run crashes

Police on Sunday investigated a number of hit-and-run collisions around New York City. 1 dead, another injured after NYC hit-and-run crashes. 9/11 benefits deadline nears for Ground Zero volunteers. NY, NJ weather: Rain moves in Labor Day, stays through …. J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn. NY,...
Brooklyn community calls for traffic safety improvements

The family of a cyclist hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in East New York this week is speaking out. The Brooklyn intersection is known for being a hotspot for injuries and fatalities, and the community is calling for better traffic safety measures.
BROOKLYN, NY

