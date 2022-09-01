Read full article on original website
Attendance lagged in Maine summer theater for second season
A ritual for many visitors and residents alike — summer music theater — is facing uncertainty. Season ticketholders often sustain summer theaters but the pandemic has put a dent in that membership. Maine State Music Theater Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark said COVID has cost them close to 3,000 subscribers.
Travel expert and public broadcasting host Rick Steves offers travel advice, especially considering the pandemic
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 13, 2022); no calls will be taken. Rick Steves is synonymous with travel advice. His radio show recently returned to Maine Public's airwaves, and his television shows can be seen on Maine Public Television and Create. He joins us to talk about his recent adventures, how Covid has changed the way we travel, and tips on getting the most out of any trip.
