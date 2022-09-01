ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

5 Susquehanna Valley Real Estate Game Changers

Meet some of the region’s top real estate pros, and let them help you find your dream home. Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. 100 Foxshire Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-291-9101 | luskandassociates.com. Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is south central Pennsylvania’s premiere real estate agency,...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New café to open in Dauphin County Library

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
theshelbyreport.com

Weis Markets Completes Store Remodel In Millersburg, PA

Weis Markets has completed the remodel of its store in Millersburg, Pennsylvania. This is the second remodel to the store in two years, following the addition of a beer-wine café in 2020. “Upgrades to Weis’ Millersburg store will improve the shopping experience for our loyal customers in the area,”...
MILLERSBURG, PA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Mark L. Copenhaver (1940-2022)

Mark L. Copenhaver, 82, passed away at Linden Village on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He is now reunited with his wife of 56 years, Alice (Forney) Copenhaver, whom he married on July 18, 1964. He was born in Lebanon, on March 13, 1940, to the late Klein D. and Verna...
LEBANON, PA
lykensvalley.org

Pine Grove – Lovers Lane

An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
PINE GROVE, PA
abc27.com

Middletown fireworks display dedicated to firefighter

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown’s annual fireworks display was on Saturday night. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Before the show started, Mayor Jim Curry dedicated the show to volunteer firefighter Shaun Menear. Back in...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WGAL

Hanover Chili Cook Off 2022

Things are cooking at the Hanover Chili Cook Off. The annual event is held at Moul Field in Hanover. Over the years, it has become a staple for family entertainment, chili tasting and fundraising for local nonprofit organizations. The event is built around the International Chili Society's PA State Chili...
HANOVER, PA
lebtown.com

Patricia M. Neidlinger (1930-2022)

Patricia M. Neidlinger, 92, of Jonestown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Neidlinger. Born in Lebanon on March 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and...
JONESTOWN, PA
touropia.com

17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA

This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
LANCASTER, PA

