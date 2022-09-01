Read full article on original website
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
Harrisburg holds laser light show as part of Kipona celebration
The Kipona Festival swapped out fireworks for a 25-minute-long choreographed laser light show Sunday night. Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams said that the laser light show would be something new, jokingly adding that it was because “I’m new” as mayor.
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
susquehannastyle.com
5 Susquehanna Valley Real Estate Game Changers
Meet some of the region’s top real estate pros, and let them help you find your dream home. Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. 100 Foxshire Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-291-9101 | luskandassociates.com. Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is south central Pennsylvania’s premiere real estate agency,...
WGAL
Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire
Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
abc27.com
New café to open in Dauphin County Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
theshelbyreport.com
Weis Markets Completes Store Remodel In Millersburg, PA
Weis Markets has completed the remodel of its store in Millersburg, Pennsylvania. This is the second remodel to the store in two years, following the addition of a beer-wine café in 2020. “Upgrades to Weis’ Millersburg store will improve the shopping experience for our loyal customers in the area,”...
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
Two-month pavement project to begin next week in Lebanon County
A pavement preservation project in Lebanon County is scheduled to begin next week. The project on Route 501 (Furnace Hill Pike) in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County will begin on Tuesday, weather permitting. Work will be performed during daylight hours. There will be short-term lane restrictions. Work is expected to be...
lebtown.com
Mark L. Copenhaver (1940-2022)
Mark L. Copenhaver, 82, passed away at Linden Village on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He is now reunited with his wife of 56 years, Alice (Forney) Copenhaver, whom he married on July 18, 1964. He was born in Lebanon, on March 13, 1940, to the late Klein D. and Verna...
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – Lovers Lane
An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
abc27.com
Middletown fireworks display dedicated to firefighter
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown’s annual fireworks display was on Saturday night. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Before the show started, Mayor Jim Curry dedicated the show to volunteer firefighter Shaun Menear. Back in...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
WGAL
Hanover Chili Cook Off 2022
Things are cooking at the Hanover Chili Cook Off. The annual event is held at Moul Field in Hanover. Over the years, it has become a staple for family entertainment, chili tasting and fundraising for local nonprofit organizations. The event is built around the International Chili Society's PA State Chili...
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
lebtown.com
Patricia M. Neidlinger (1930-2022)
Patricia M. Neidlinger, 92, of Jonestown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Neidlinger. Born in Lebanon on March 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and...
touropia.com
17 Best Things to do in Lancaster, PA
This little city has a true Pensylvannian charm to it. The old brick buildings, hearty food, and welcoming locals are enough to convince you Lancaster is a great holiday destination, but factor in the local history spots, modern shopping outlets, and entertainment facilities dotted around the city and visiting Lancaster is a no-brainer!
