The JAS Labor Day Experience is one of my most anticipated events of the summer. From the food court with the Indian naan wraps, to the nonstop socializing, to the fashion. I’m calling anything white, gray, black or utilitarian a blanket “Bauhaus” style this year. My favorite though, is the human zoo aspect of the concerts, where people in the envied VIP section and the raucous, partially washed general-admission slice are longingly staring back and forth over the fence, thinking snarkily, “Look at all the pretty animals.”

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO