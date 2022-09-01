Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Just a commuting observer
From what I have read and heard the last year; the roundabout took a serious traffic beating, so concrete was to replace the asphalt. Why then was concrete removed from the Maroon Creek bridge deck to be replaced with asphalt?. That seems like a two steps forward, one step back...
Aspen Daily News
Castle Creek Bridge phase of roundabout project begins on Tuesday
With Maroon Creek Bridge work completed, crews will now shift their attention to Castle Creek Bridge — and in order to ensure their safety, westbound traffic will continue to use the Power Plant Road detour, starting Tuesday. Single-lane, alternating traffic patterns will accommodate Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses, emergency...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Sept. 3
A 75-year-old woman was injured on Friday after slipping and falling on rocks at a Capitol Ditch Trail stream crossing. The woman was rescued by local emergency responders and airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction for treatment. “It was reported by a family member, who was...
Aspen Daily News
Construction-site negligence
A government safety agency’s findings of construction negligence for the bomb-like explosion in February of a $10 million home on McLain Flats are shocking. One can only imagine the terror and shock of the workers caught in the blast that devastated the construction site and injured eight workers. One was trapped under debris and had to be flown to Denver for trauma.
Aspen Daily News
The Aspen bubble
Private planes skid and now you’re diverted to Grand Junction. I want to make one thing perfectly clear. Why do you walk down the middle using your phone and not brain?. Oh, the bridges and those orange cones ... Feels like “Star Wars” or Maverick in a “Game of...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Sept. 5
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. A short walk to town with views of Aspen Mountain. This four-bedroom home is state of the art with lots of natural light. $10,810,000. Low.
Aspen Daily News
Semple: A gypsy woman’s road to JAS Labor Day
The JAS Labor Day Experience is one of my most anticipated events of the summer. From the food court with the Indian naan wraps, to the nonstop socializing, to the fashion. I’m calling anything white, gray, black or utilitarian a blanket “Bauhaus” style this year. My favorite though, is the human zoo aspect of the concerts, where people in the envied VIP section and the raucous, partially washed general-admission slice are longingly staring back and forth over the fence, thinking snarkily, “Look at all the pretty animals.”
Aspen Daily News
A place for recovery
Carbondale’s nonprofit The Meeting Place has recently launched its annual fundraiser. TMP provides a safe and supportive place for meetings and fellowship for people in recovery and their families. TMP currently hosts over 20 in-person and virtual recovery meetings each week, including 12-Step, meditation and other recovery programs. Offering...
Aspen Daily News
ACRA signs tourism agreement with San Miguel de Allende
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association entered into a new inter-city cultural partnership on Friday with the city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. ACRA President and CEO Debbie Braun and the mayor of San Miguel de Allende, Mauricio Trejo, signed a tourism collaboration agreement on Friday to make the informal partnership official. According to a news release from ACRA, the partnership seeks to establish a relationship between the two cities, with a focus on collaborating and exchanging experiences in the tourism sector, including best practices in destination management, challenges and successes.
Aspen Daily News
Peer support group looks to help local service workers
Miller Ford knows firsthand the pressures and temptations that front-line hospitality workers face and how many of them succumb to substance abuse and addiction. Those temptations, he said, are exacerbated in a ski town, where locals and guests like a good party. He’s all for people having a good time, but it can become consuming, especially when the pace of business reaches frenetic levels and work-related pressures build.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Art Museum facilitates an immersive screening event at Smuggler Mine
Since its May 27 opening at the Aspen Art Museum, the “Mountain / Time” exhibit has invited participants to reconsider time and place through new lenses — not just proverbially but literally: It’s features moving-image installation, film screenings and performance art that address Black and Indigenous geographies and narratives.
Aspen Daily News
Reporter’s notebook: JAS performers hit the high notes
When St. Paul and The Broken Bones lead singer Paul Janeway hit his first high note during Friday’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass performance, I’m willing to bet more than half the crowd got chills — myself included. Janeway’s vocals were off the charts. The Alabama-raised soul singer produced...
