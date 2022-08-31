ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wessington Springs, SD

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

Mitchell woman sentenced in Lake County

A Mitchell woman will serve time in the state penitentiary on a felony sixth offense Driving Under the Influence charge. 46-year-old Melissa Edwards was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court on a charge that she had earlier pleaded guilty to. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Edwards to serve four...
MITCHELL, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy