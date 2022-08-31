Read full article on original website
One person killed in east South Dakota shooting
Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande told sister station KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington.
Corn Palace is surprised by the announcement of a possible 'Corn Kid' visit to South Dakota
Tariq — or "Corn Kid," an apt moniker for the young TikTok sensation whose love of corn went viral — is coming to South Dakota this weekend. South Dakota Department of Tourism stated in a press release sent Friday that Tariq is officially scheduled to visit the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Mitchell woman sentenced in Lake County
A Mitchell woman will serve time in the state penitentiary on a felony sixth offense Driving Under the Influence charge. 46-year-old Melissa Edwards was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court on a charge that she had earlier pleaded guilty to. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Edwards to serve four...
