Lexington police officer hit by vehicle, police still searching for suspect.
Lexington police are searching for a man who hit a police officer with a vehicle Wednesday night.
Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said officers were at the Thorntons gas station on Elkhorn Road at approximately 9:15 p.m. serving a warrant on a woman. During the apprehension, her male companion fled in a vehicle and hit an officer.
The officer suffered minor injuries, Anderson said.
Later in the evening, police found the suspect’s vehicle unoccupied near Winchester Road and Man O War Boulevard.
“Canine and air-one (helicopter) assisted in the search but he was not located,” Anderson said. “We are currently working to identify who he is.”
Comments / 3