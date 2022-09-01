ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting

A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Woman killed, man injured in shooting in Fairfax

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 7000 block of Central Park Circle, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. A woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, and a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
COLD CASE: The Homicide of Waldorf Woman, Karen Sabrina Wills

WALDORF, Md. — Today marks the anniversary of the homicide of Karen Sabrina Wills, a resident of Waldorf. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Karen and her family. On September 4, 2001 at approximately 1:30am, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery

Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery. A Facebook date did not have the desired outcome for two men, as they were robbed at a local motel Saturday and evidence indicated their dates were in on the crime. On September 3rd at 12:29 a.m. Deputy...
Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility

A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit

A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
Two Hospitalized During Undercover Drug Sting Near Woodbridge Elementary School

Two men were hospitalized after being shot during a drug raid in Woodbridge near an elementary school, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Members of a multi-agency drug task force were conducting an undercover operation into Fentanyl distribution in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a firefight broke out near Dale City Elementary School, officials said.
