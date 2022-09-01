Read full article on original website
Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting
A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in Fairfax County I-495 shooting found on fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia announced that a car wanted for a previous shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County was discovered on fire in a wooded area of Prince William County. Virginia State Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department notified...
Stafford robbery suspects arrested for Facebook date scheme
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, two men met two women at a Super 8 motel room on the night of Friday, Sept. 2 for a double date arranged over Facebook. While the four were in the room, they heard a knock on the door and someone announce "room service."
Woman killed, man injured in shooting in Fairfax
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 7000 block of Central Park Circle, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. A woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, and a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bay Net
COLD CASE: The Homicide of Waldorf Woman, Karen Sabrina Wills
WALDORF, Md. — Today marks the anniversary of the homicide of Karen Sabrina Wills, a resident of Waldorf. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Karen and her family. On September 4, 2001 at approximately 1:30am, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery
Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery. A Facebook date did not have the desired outcome for two men, as they were robbed at a local motel Saturday and evidence indicated their dates were in on the crime. On September 3rd at 12:29 a.m. Deputy...
Fairfax Police investigating attempted abduction in West Falls Church
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, a man with a knife grabbed a woman on the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the West Falls Church area. The woman was able to break free from the man's grasp.
Four people shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County with 1 dead as cops surround store in Capitol Heights, Maryland
A SHOOTING at a 7-Eleven store has left one person dead and three others hurt in Maryland. One man died from his injuries while the other victims in the quadruple shooting were at the hospital with gunshot wounds, cops said. The gunfire erupted at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland,...
Knife-Wielding Man Attempts To Abduct Woman In Fairfax County: Police
Authorities are on high alert after there was a new incident involving a man attempting to abduct a woman in Virginia. Police said that officers were at the scene at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, where there was a reported attempted abduction in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.
Officer Attacked At Northern Virginia Mental Health Facility
A Manassas man has been charged after assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer at a Virginia mental health facility, authorities say. Vincent Alexander York, 23, was in police custody at the Northern Virginia Mental Health facility when he aggressively approached an officer after refusing to follow the officer's commands around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Prince William County police.
mocoshow.com
Update: Adult Male Arrested and Charged With First-Degree Murder in Connection With Rockville Stabbings
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Scorpio Alexander Standfield (unknown address) with two separate stabbings; one a homicide, that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, on Hungerford Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Rockville City...
Suspect in Woodbridge armed robbery gave police false identity after arrest
This week, Prince William County police discovered that one of the the two men who had been arrested for a recent armed robbery at a Woodbridge hotel had not given his real identity to police.
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
wcti12.com
Virginia AMC theater evacuated after threat made; 2 injured at separate AMC theater
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — An AMC movie theater in Virginia closed for the day on Saturday due to a threat, police said, and two people were injured at another AMC theater nearby in a separate incident. The AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed following a threat...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police release video, make arrest in Capitol Heights murder case
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, made an arrest Thursday in the recent murder of Stanley Ramey, but officers say they don’t think he was the intended target. Now, they’re hoping to talk to the people inside a red car who may have been targeted by the suspect or who could know more about the shooting.
NBC Washington
Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
Two Hospitalized During Undercover Drug Sting Near Woodbridge Elementary School
Two men were hospitalized after being shot during a drug raid in Woodbridge near an elementary school, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Members of a multi-agency drug task force were conducting an undercover operation into Fentanyl distribution in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a firefight broke out near Dale City Elementary School, officials said.
Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Falls Church, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police are on the lookout for a man armed with a knife accused of trying to take a woman in Falls Church. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the 7200 block of Arlington Blvd in Falls Church. According to police, the...
WTOP
DC family feels betrayed after prosecutors offer son’s killer plea deal
A local family is not happy with the prison sentence given out Friday to the person who fatally shot their son in D.C. Roger “Tom” Marmet, 22, was killed almost four years ago by a stray bullet as he sat in his car at a traffic light in Northeast after volunteering at the nonprofit SOME (So Others Might Eat).
2 hurt in Prince William Co. Fentanyl drug bust, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured during a shooting involving police Thursday night, according to Prince William County Police. Officers say the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge. In a press conference following the shooting, officials...
