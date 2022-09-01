Read full article on original website
Five Takeaways: Lessons to be Learned from Pitt’s Win Over West Virginia
SirVocea Dennis approached the podium following the Backyard Brawl with a smile on his face, and he asked if he’s been on the stage enough to make an opening statement. “All I’m going to say is the Backyard Brawl, that’s a good name because, boy, that was a brawl tonight.
Pitt Secures Historic 750th Win Against West Virginia
The win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl wasn’t just a season-opening win against a bitter rival to kick off perhaps the most important season in recent history, it was also historic. With the 38-31 win, Pitt became just the 19th FBS college football program to reach the...
Quinton Martin Flashes Talent, Versatility in Matchup of Top-Ranked WPIAL Stars
BELLE VERNON, Pa..— After his breakout season as a sophomore helped Belle Vernon get to the WPIAL Championship, you started to see the national attention shining on Quinton Martin. The offers began to come in heaps as the star athlete was getting ready for his junior season. With Laurel...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 3
Update (1:58 PM)- **Central Catholic 2024 4-Star linebacker Anthony Speca will be in Columbus tonight for the matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Penguins Notebook: No Secret Why Russian Stars Prefer NHL. Steelers Now: Farabaugh: Mitch Trubisky Should be Trusted After Preseason. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Perrotto:...
D-I Recruits Gavin Moul, Austin Caye Leading Bethel Park Back after Losing Season
Bethel Park took down defending PIAA Class 6A champions Mount Lebanon in a thrilling, 27-24, overtime win on Friday night. Mount Lebanon lost a bunch of Division-I players from last year’s team, but it was still a statement win for Bethel Park, especially given that the Black Hawks went 0-7 in 2020. The Blue Devils shut out Bethel Park last season.
Pitt Football To Host Two 5-Star Recruits At Tennessee Game
This coming Saturday is shaping up to be a big day for the Pitt football program both on and off the field. The top storyline will be the Panthers looking to beat a very talented Tennessee team in order to remain undefeated. A win would also put Pitt in a very good position to gain some confidence and give them a legitimate opportunity to start the season 6-0 prior to a challenging road game on October 22 at Louisville.
Pitt WBB Earns Commitment from Class of 2024 (PA) Prospect Jillian Jekot
On Friday, the Pitt women’s basketball program picked up a commitment from a talented in-state hooper by the name of Jillian Jekot. Jekot is a 6-foot guard out of Cumberland Valley who announced her decision to commit one day after attending the Backyard Brawl with the Pitt coaching staff. The junior chose the Panthers over offers from Penn State, Richmond, Bucknell, La Salle, and others.
Pitt Prospect Profile: Jalik Dunkley-Distant Breaks Down Skill Set
Recently, the Pitt hoops staff offered class-of-2024 prospect Jalik Dunkley-Distant, a guard from Canada. Shortly afterwards, the intriguing rising junior prospect broke down his game in an interview with Pittsburgh Sports Now to help Pitt fans learn more about his game. Dunkley-Distant is a 6-foot-7, 188-pound prospect who classifies himself...
