Reno, NV

Safety Vision Voted Most Innovative Hardware at STN EXPO Reno

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022--

Safety Vision was recently voted ’22 STN EXPO Innovation Choice Award Winner in the “Best Hardware” category. The School Transportation News (STN) EXPO in Reno, NV. STN EXPO is an event attended by K12 Pupil Transportation Directors representing hundreds of the nation’s largest school districts.

“STN EXPO attendees voted, and the best hardware won! I want to congratulate Safety Vision on the launch of its newest technology platform. This new hardware has captured the attention of school transportation professionals at the largest school transportation conference in North America with over 1,200 participants in attendance,” said Tony Corpin, Publisher & President, School Transportation News.

Safety Vision’s 9000 NVR was the featured technology and is the flagship of the latest onboard video recorders offered by the company. The 9000 NVR network video recorder provides superior high-definition surveillance with recording resolutions up to 4K. The company received a 2 nd Place for “Best Software” for the latest release of the SafetyNet Video Management Suite.

Director of Pupil Transportation for Safety Vision, Clint Bryer says that “STN EXPO Reno is a unique opportunity to gain feedback on our innovative technology solutions from School Transportation professionals to ensure we’re aligned with their unique mobile surveillance and onboard technology needs.”

Safety Vision is committed to developing mobile surveillance systems that help school districts protect the lives of students and provide parents peace of mind knowing that, like the district, their child’s safety is our highest priority.

About Safety Vision, LLC

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes network video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of AI server and cloud software. Safety Vision is proud to have deployed over a million systems worldwide and generating over $1B in revenue since inception. For more information, please go to www.safetyvision.com or call 800-880-8855.

