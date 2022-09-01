ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NHRA Top Fuel Champion Antron Brown to Testify in Senate Hearing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22x885_0hdrBfPa00

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022--

NHRA Top Fuel champion and superstar Antron Brown will testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee as it considers passage of the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports (RPM) Act on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005306/en/

NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown will testify before Congress on Sept. 7, 2022, urging it to pass the RPM Act and protect the ability to convert street vehicles into dedicated race cars. (Photo: Business Wire)

Brown – a professional NHRA driver-team owner who has won three Top Fuel Championships – began his racing career about 40 years ago by modifying street-legal motorcycles into dedicated race motorcycles. Today, this ability to compete in modified street-legal vehicles is at risk. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a draft ruling in 2015 stating that it is not legal to convert production vehicles into dedicated race vehicles. Although the ruling was never finalized, the EPA maintains its position that such conversions are not legal and continues to enforce against the production and sale of high-performance parts.

“The RPM Act is essential to the racing community, particularly for grassroots racers who are just getting started,” said Brown. “It’s imperative that we protect the ability for young men and women to be able to compete at the track. The RPM Act will give racers the assurance they need to continue this American tradition.”

Most of America’s 100,000-plus racers began competing in modified street vehicles. It is a cost-effective way to get started in motorsports. Passage of the RPM Act would enshrine in Federal law the right to modify street vehicles into dedicated race vehicles, thereby giving the racing community the certainty it needs to continue a long-standing practice without fear of EPA enforcement.

“Passage of the RPM Act will bring clarity to grassroots racers and businesses that manufacture, sell, and distribute motorsports parts,” said Mike Spagnola, President and CEO of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the trade association representing the automotive aftermarket that is pushing for passage of the RPM Act. “We’re grateful to the elected officials who strongly support and advocate for Congress to pass the RPM Act. The industry has been in limbo and in a state of uncertainty for far too long; it’s time to pass the RPM Act!”

Brown’s testimony before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will showcase the positive impact of racing. He will be joined by his sons Adler and Anson, who compete in NHRA’s Junior Drag Racing Series, and his wife Billie Jo. Antron will share details about his family’s personal journey in motorsports, which includes four generations of Brown family members competing on the track.

“I owe a lot to motorsports; there are many great lessons that come from racing,” said Brown. “I’m urging Congress to help protect motorsports and ensure that it remains a viable pastime for all Americans by passing the RPM Act.”

The hearing will stream live on September 7, at 10:00 am (EST) at https://www.epw.senate.gov/public/. To learn more about the RPM Act and the threat to motorsports, visit www.saveourracecars.com.

About SEMA

SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association founded in 1963, represents the $50.9 billion specialty-automotive industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger and recreational vehicles. Association resources include market research, legislative advocacy, training and product development support, as well as leading trade shows such as the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev., and the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis, Ind. For more information, visit www.sema.org, www.semashow.com, or www.performanceracing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005306/en/

CONTACT: Juan Torres

Juant@sema.org

KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST SPORTS MOTOR SPORTS GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AUTOMOTIVE PUBLIC POLICY AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING OTHER AUTOMOTIVE CONGRESSIONAL NEWS/VIEWS PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Specialty Equipment Market Association

PUB: 09/01/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 09/01/2022 07:02 AM

Comments / 39

Jim Orr
3d ago

EV cars have a place but to remove all fossil fuels is damaging, these fuels will always have a need and place in our lives, stop drinking the Kool Aid thar this will save the planet, honestly it won't!

Reply
43
darren bumgardner
3d ago

Good for Antron, taking a stand. Others need to join him from all racing communities. Much respect and support for what he's doing.

Reply
46
Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

This needs to be put through not only to protect racing and many jobs but to stop the EPA from dictating laws they did not pass.

Reply
59
Related
FanSided

NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation

The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Toyota to investigate Truex, Busch Darlington failures

Toyota Racing Development officials are taking the engines from the Nos. 18 and 19 Joe Gibbs Racing cars of Kyle Busch to their headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, for a thorough examination after failures in the Southern 500. Martin Truex Jr. fell out of Sunday’s race due to overheating after...
COSTA MESA, CA
Autoweek.com

Despite the Rumors, Storied Pomona, Calif., Dragstrip Not Going Anywhere

Both NHRA, L.A. County Fairplex delegates assure that Auto Club Raceway will remain in place. NHRA has multi-year contract with facility that’s considered the cradle of the sport. Fairplex President and CEO Walter Marquez says that Auto Club Raceway will remain part of the future for the 100-year-old property.
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
gmauthority.com

GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit

GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
POLITICS
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antron Brown
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced

BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
racer.com

Harvick heated at NASCAR after latest Next Gen fire

Kevin Harvick again had strong words for NASCAR officials after failing to finish Sunday night’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang caught on fire on lap 276 of the Southern 500, forcing him to park the car and make a hasty exit. He finished 33rd.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhra Top Fuel
Reuters

GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts

Sept 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States.
BUSINESS
racer.com

Decade after ALMS/GRAND AM merger, IMSA still arcing higher

Chip Ganassi heard the chatter. In late August 2012, rumors roiled among the essential players in North American sports car racing. Its two sanctioning bodies — GRAND-AM Road Racing and the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) – were considering a merger. Not long after the gossip surfaced, the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy