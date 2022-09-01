Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
PGMOL accepts VAR decisions at Chelsea & Newcastle were wrong
Referees' body PGMOL has effectively accepted controversial VAR decisions made at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong and will fully co-operate with a Premier League review of the incidents. The decisions denied Newcastle United and West Ham goals against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, respectively. Both teams thought they had scored, with...
NBC Sports
Ten Hag hails Manchester United spirit, lauds Antony; Rashford praises ‘togetherness’
Erik ten Hag was a happy man after he saw his Manchester United side battle to a fourth-straight win as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s boys are scrapping every single game and those two defeats to open the season against Brighton and Brentford seem like a long, long time ago.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who showed no mercy? Who is getting the job done for Spurs?
At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Marcelo: Olympiakos sign Brazilian left-back after 15-year spell with Real Madrid
Brazilian left-back Marcelo has signed for Greek side Olympiakos after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season. The 34-year-old left Real Madrid as the most decorated player in the club's history, winning 25 trophies during a 15-year spell with the club. He won his sixth La Liga title...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says they did 'phenomenal job' on transfers despite failed late bid
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club did a "phenomenal job" trying to make another signing before the transfer deadline. The Gunners brought in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in July, before midfield pair Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey got injured. But Arsenal were unable to secure a new midfielder,...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw
Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: clockwatch – as it happened
Chelsea survived a controversial late VAR decision to beat West Ham and Bournemouth fought back heroically at Nottingham Forest on a dramatic afternoon of Premier League football
SB Nation
Sunderland’s September Preview: What can The Lads look forward to this month?
Middlesbrough have not started the season well at all. They followed their first win of the season up by conceding a last-minute goal to Watford, leaving them with six points from their opening seven games. Chris Wilder will be hoping to turn it all around in September, starting with the Tees-Wear game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steven Gerrard claims Aston Villa were denied ‘legitimate goal’ in City draw
Steven Gerrard insisted Philippe Coutinho was denied a “legitimate goal” that could have earned Aston Villa victory against Manchester City and said the officials conceded they had made an error after he spoke with them after the draw. The referee, Simon Hooper, blew his whistle just before Coutinho...
BBC
Antony and Casemiro offer new options for Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag will consider handing £82m signing Antony a debut against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, with Casemiro also in contention to start. Ten Hag confirmed the Brazil winger trained with his new team-mates on Thursday and Friday and that he will make a decision after training on Saturday.
SB Nation
Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea
The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
The red zone: Everton face Klopp’s theatre of intensity against Liverpool | Barney Ronay
Liverpool’s enduring ability to wear teams down with targeted pressing will be crucial in the Merseyside derby – and for their season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Bassey assist helps Ajax maintain 100% record
Former Ibrox defender Calvin Bassey set up Ajax's fourth goal as they warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League opener at home to Rangers with a comprehensive win over Cambuur that maintains their 100% record in defence of the Dutch title. Steven Bergwijn scored twice in the first half to take...
BBC
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Burnley: Brandon Thomas-Asante rescues point for Baggies
West Bromwich Albion left it until the last second to rescue a point against Burnley as debutant Brandon Thomas-Asante came off the bench to scramble in a 98th-minute equaliser. Former Albion striker Jay Rodriguez looked to have made a winning return to The Hawthorns when he scored from the penalty...
SB Nation
Tottenham vs. Fulham: Community Player Ratings
Six matches, no losses. Tottenham Hotspur rocketed up to second place in the table, at least for now, after 2-1 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The match ended on a nervy note after Aleksandr Mitrovich blasted a late goal to cut Spurs’ lead in half and Fulham kept Spurs under pressure right to the final whistle, but that shouldn’t do much to undercut what was easily Tottenham’s best overall performance so far this season. Spurs’ goals were from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.
SB Nation
Chelsea plan to revisit Edson Álvarez transfer in January — reports
It has been only one day since the summer transfer window closed, but as they say, the calciomercato never sleeps, and the new batch of rumors have already started flowing in. According to The Athletic and De Telegraaf, Chelsea’s interest in Edson Álvarez was not based on a “passing whim” — (ed.note: that’s why we saved it for the final 24 hours, right? Right?! DUH!) — and we plan on going after the 24-year-old again once the winter transfer window opens. Chelsea’s (very) late €50m bid came just hours before the closure of the transfer window in the Eredivisie, leaving Ajax with absolutely no time to find a replacement.
BBC
Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby
Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘Head of International Scouts’ Scott McLachlan has left the club — report
The changing of the guard at Chelsea under the new ownership continues, and the latest department to feel the winds of change is the scouting department. Ahead of the expected appointment of a full-time sporting director in the near future, who will presumably conduct a long overdue review and reorg of the operation, the current head of scouting, Scott McLachlan has already left the club.
Erik Ten Hag Opens Up About His Initial Experience Of The Premier League
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up about his initial experience of the Premier League
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
Comments / 0