Premier League

BBC

PGMOL accepts VAR decisions at Chelsea & Newcastle were wrong

Referees' body PGMOL has effectively accepted controversial VAR decisions made at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong and will fully co-operate with a Premier League review of the incidents. The decisions denied Newcastle United and West Ham goals against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, respectively. Both teams thought they had scored, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw

Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Antony and Casemiro offer new options for Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag will consider handing £82m signing Antony a debut against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, with Casemiro also in contention to start. Ten Hag confirmed the Brazil winger trained with his new team-mates on Thursday and Friday and that he will make a decision after training on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea

The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bassey assist helps Ajax maintain 100% record

Former Ibrox defender Calvin Bassey set up Ajax's fourth goal as they warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League opener at home to Rangers with a comprehensive win over Cambuur that maintains their 100% record in defence of the Dutch title. Steven Bergwijn scored twice in the first half to take...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tottenham vs. Fulham: Community Player Ratings

Six matches, no losses. Tottenham Hotspur rocketed up to second place in the table, at least for now, after 2-1 win over Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The match ended on a nervy note after Aleksandr Mitrovich blasted a late goal to cut Spurs’ lead in half and Fulham kept Spurs under pressure right to the final whistle, but that shouldn’t do much to undercut what was easily Tottenham’s best overall performance so far this season. Spurs’ goals were from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea plan to revisit Edson Álvarez transfer in January — reports

It has been only one day since the summer transfer window closed, but as they say, the calciomercato never sleeps, and the new batch of rumors have already started flowing in. According to The Athletic and De Telegraaf, Chelsea’s interest in Edson Álvarez was not based on a “passing whim” — (ed.note: that’s why we saved it for the final 24 hours, right? Right?! DUH!) — and we plan on going after the 24-year-old again once the winter transfer window opens. Chelsea’s (very) late €50m bid came just hours before the closure of the transfer window in the Eredivisie, leaving Ajax with absolutely no time to find a replacement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby

Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea ‘Head of International Scouts’ Scott McLachlan has left the club — report

The changing of the guard at Chelsea under the new ownership continues, and the latest department to feel the winds of change is the scouting department. Ahead of the expected appointment of a full-time sporting director in the near future, who will presumably conduct a long overdue review and reorg of the operation, the current head of scouting, Scott McLachlan has already left the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game

An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
PREMIER LEAGUE

