Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Announces 36-Strong Roster For 2022 Short Course Worlds
Australia will send 36 swimmers to the 2022 World Short Course Championships, which will occur on home soil in December 2022. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the wake of the 2022 Australia Short Course Swimming Championships, Swimming Australia has released its roster for the 2022 World Short Course...
swimswam.com
Caeleb Dressel Hasn’t Swum Since Leaving Worlds Early
Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that he hasn’t swum since Worlds, but he’s been happy without the sport in his life.
swimswam.com
Diogo Ribeiro Becomes First Junior Under 23 With 22.96 50 Fly World Junior Record
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) During the boys 50 butterfly final at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro established a new world junior record of 22.96. That time makes him the first junior to crack 23 seconds in the event, improving upon Andrei Minakov‘s WJR of 23.05 from back in 2020.
Comments / 0