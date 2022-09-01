Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that he hasn’t swum since Worlds, but he’s been happy without the sport in his life.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 16 HOURS AGO