swimswam.com

Caeleb Dressel Hasn’t Swum Since Leaving Worlds Early

Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that he hasn’t swum since Worlds, but he’s been happy without the sport in his life.
SWIMMING & SURFING

