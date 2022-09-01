Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available
At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
When does the deadline arrive for Lamar Jackson, Ravens?
Recently, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suggested during a press conference that there’s a Week One deadline for getting a new deal done. So when specifically does the window of opportunity slam shut?. Given that the Broncos and Russell Wilson selected midnight on September 1, the Ravens and Jackson are...
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
NBC Sports
Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok
Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
NBC Sports
49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance
While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
NBC Sports
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
NBC Sports
Lions bring Tim Boyle back to practice squad
The Lions didn’t want Tim Boyle as their backup quarterback this season, but they aren’t ready to end their relationship altogether. Boyle was released as part of the team’s final cuts last week, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have re-signed him to their practice squad on Monday.
NBC Sports
Steve Young on Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo situation: “This is hairy stuff”
Once upon a time, the 49ers transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. It was clunky, to say the least. Now, the 49ers are clunking again, with Jimmy Garoppolo back from exile to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for a team he took to one Super Bowl and nearly to another.
NBC Sports
With Mike Zimmer out and Kevin O’Connell in, the Vikings could be much, much better
As Labor Day weekend commences with what hopefully will be a relaxing Friday night, I write this item fully aware that, before too long, a stream of angry texts may begin to ping my phone. Again. Yes, former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has done it before. Specifically, on the night...
NBC Sports
How ex-49er Davis compares Jimmy G-Lance saga to Kap-Smith drama
Former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis knows a thing or two about tricky quarterback dynamics. After all, he was a front-row spectator in 2012 when Colin Kaepernick replaced a concussed Alex Smith under center and remained the team’s starter moving forward. While the two situations clearly have their differences,...
NBC Sports
Texans cut Marlon Mack from practice squad
Runinng back Marlon Mack‘s been released by the Texans for the second time in a week. Mack was one of the cuts the team made in order to reach the 53-man limit last Tuesday, but he was back in the organization as a member of the practice squad a day later. Mack’s time on that roster turned out to be a brief one, however.
NBC Sports
One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles
Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
Dolphins' legend Larry Csonka shares his reaction to meeting Mike McDaniel
The Miami Dolphins are very lucky that they have legendary players that will come spend the day at practice or hang out in team meetings, and they do so pretty frequently. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel have both mentioned how cool it is that Dan Marino is around the building and is always willing to share his input.
NBC Sports
Bucs at Cowboys provides a Week One first
On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way. According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2...
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
NBC Sports
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
NBC Sports
How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason
Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Jason Peters to practice squad
The deal is done. But it’s not a full-blown roster-spot deal. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys have added tackle Jason Peters to the practice squad. “This allows Peters, 40, to ease into work after not going to a training camp,” Archer tweeted. It also allows...
NBC Sports
Kenny Young joining Buccaneers practice squad
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran linebacker. After ESPN’s Field Yates reported linebacker Kenny Young was visiting the club, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports Young is signing with Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Young spent the offseason program and training camp with the Raiders, signing with Las Vegas in...
