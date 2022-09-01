ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag: Update On 2024 LB Sammy Brown

By JP Priester
 4 days ago

Each week All Clemson tackles your recruiting questions, with this latest edition including the latest on 2024 LB target, Sammy Brown.

You've got recruiting questions and we have the answers.

Welcome to All Clemson's recruiting mailbag , where we will answer your weekly recruiting questions. Or we will at least attempt to do so, as recruiting is a world with many moving parts and an ever-changing landscape where circumstances can often change in a flash.

With that in mind, let's dive in.

AJ: Any new info on 2024 LB Sammy Brown, early leans or where he plans on visiting?

Actually, I do have some new information on Brown, arguably the top linebacker in the 2024 class and a Top 10 talent overall. Brown, out of Jefferson, Georgia, told me that he is hoping to get to Clemson for the home opener against Furman. Both of his parents are Furman alums, so that would work out very well.

Although, he did add that it was not set in stone just yet and they were still trying to "work out the details." Even if he can't make it that day for some reason, it's almost a certainty that he gets to a game at some point this season.

As for early leans, it's still early in the process. In a previous conversation , he said that he didn't envision himself committing before the start of his senior season, but I would definitely put Clemson in that list of top schools. Obviously, Georgia is a team to keep an eye on, seeing as Brown is from the state, although, he didn't grow up a diehard fan of the Bulldogs. He also took visits to Florida and Michigan State over the summer. There's still a long way to go with him, yet.

David: Is it just DT Kayden McDonald, DE Tomarrion Parker, and maybe a running back left for Clemson this cycle?

I could absolutely see it playing out that way, although there is no maybe at running back, Clemson is going to take one. It's just a matter of who and when. I will also add that if they were to miss on McDonald, I don't think the staff necessarily targets another defensive tackle. They likely stick with the three they have. Having said that, I really like where the Tigers stand with him at this point. He announces on October 31. Adding McDonald to a class that already includes Vic Burley, Peter Woods and Stephiylan Green would be some kind of haul for first-year assistant Nick Eason.

They will also absolutely take another end, whether it is Parker or not. However, just like with McDonald, I think Clemson is positioned extremely well to finish this thing off. He will visit unofficially for the Furman game and I think he will be back for an official the weekend of the Syracuse game. His high school team is off that weekend. He also is set to visit Florida and Texas A&M.

At the end of the day, I think this class is somewhere between 23-26 players. It's possible the staff decides to add another defensive back, depending on how things play out, and it's also possible they take another offensive lineman. It would have to be a tackle, though, and they won't just take one to take one.

Mike: Any news on 2023 RB Chris Johnson taking a visit yet or is it time to move on at running back?

If there is one thing we have definitely learned about Clemson and running backs in the 2023 class, it's that the coaches are going to be patient and fairly selective. Only five players have received offers.

Johnson was the last to pick up an offer, and the Tigers have really not gained much traction with the speedster out of Ft. Lauderdale. Miami has long been considered the favorite.

Johnson was invited to the cookout back in July but chose not to attend. Days later he visited Ole Miss, and they are higher in the pecking order than Clemson right now.

As for future visits, I am not sure one to Clemson during the season ever takes place. As for who the Tigers turn to next, it's kind of a wait-and-see type of deal. Jamarion Wilcox, out of Douglasville, Georgia, and John Randle Jr, out of Wichita, Kansas, are two potential candidates.

Again, the staff is going to be patient. It's possible a junior not even on the radar has a breakout season and grabs Clemson's attention. With the instability at Auburn, Jeremiah Cobb might be another guy worth keeping an eye on. Cobb committed to Auburn over Clemson back in the summer, but who knows what might happen if there is a shakeup on that coaching staff.

Do you have any recruiting questions that you want to ask? If so, just let us know.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject.

Comments / 0

 

Clemson, SC
