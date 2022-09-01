ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Behind Enemy Lines: What Pitt Needs to Know About West Virginia

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1RLY_0hdrB9Rh00

Take a deep dive into the Pitt Panthers vs. West Virginia matchup from the lenses of the other side.

PITTSBURGH -- The Backyard Brawl is finally back. For 11 long years, tension between the Pitt Panthers and West Virginia has built and will come to a boil when they kickoff the 105th game of the series at Acrisure Stadium.

The No. 17 Panthers are touchdown favorites over their rivals from just south of the state border and enter 2022 with lofty expectations after winning 11 games and an ACC Championship last season. They did lose three important pillars of their record-setting 2021 offense, but they are not the only ones in a state of flux.

West Virginia is in a much different place than it was three months ago, according to Schuyler Callihan of Mountaineers Now . Prior to some exciting transfers, head coach Neal Brown seemed destined for the hot seat.

"It was kind of a weird feeling," Callihan said in an interview with Inside the Panthers . "It felt like the fan base was falling away from Neal Brown. They didn't trust the climb anymore, there were questions about his future ... There was a weird feeling like this team was going to bottom out."

The Mountaineers have since found their answer at quarterback in immensely talented transfer from Georgia J.T. Daniels. Morgantown is the third stop of Daniels' career but his two transfers are not a sign of wavering ability for the former five-star recruit, according to Callihan.

The hope stems largely from Daniels, who is tasked with leading a retooled offense that expects to stretch the field with first-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell entering after leaving the same post at USC. Reports are that Daniels has been as good as advertised at Mountaineer practices. There are injury concerns and Daniel's won't be enough to single handily carry West Virginia to championships, but he was a much needed shot in the arm.

"Then J.T. Daniels comes in and it’s an injection of excitement and energy around this program again. They’ve went out and got some junior college guys, some Power 5 transfers as well," he said. "So I think the feeling three months ago is completely different from what it is now. I think you ask a lot of fans now, they believe this team can compete in the Big 12 and is maybe a dark horse to sneak into that Big 12 title game.”

There are moving pieces around him at the skill positions, but still talent and experience at receiver with Sam James, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Reese Smith and Kayden Prather surrounding Daniels.

Where there is cause for concern is at the offensive line, which returns the same starters from 2021, but has been shuffled.

"This is only Zach Fraiser’s second year playing center," Callihan said. "James Kemmiter had a suspension and battled some injuries two years ago. Wyatt Milum, this is his first year playing left tackle - he’d always played right tackle. Brandon Gates - they moved him from left to right. Doug Nester - this is only his second year in the program after transferring from Virginia Tech. So even though it’s an older group, there’s still a lot of question marks.”

Callihan also warned that Pitt should not underrate corners Charles Woods, Rasheed Ajayi and Wesley McCormick - three players drawing rave reviews from coaches in a defense led by linebacker Lee Korpga, an athletic backer who transferred in from East Mississippi Community College. Alongside stud defensive lineman Dante Stills, the Mountaineers will pose a serious challenge to Frank Cignetti, Kedon Slovis and company.

"I think the biggest thing, not just with him but with this defense as a whole is that it’s bigger, faster, stronger than it’s ever looked and I think this is kind of what Neal Brown and maybe even Dana kind of envisioned when they translated from the Big East to the Big 12," Callihan said. "They’ve kind of struggled building linebackers that they need. I mean, those guys were like 5’10-5’9, 205 pounds. Now they’ve got some legit bodies there."

But regardless of how the final score shakes out, Callihan said the Mountaineers know what to expect from one of the most bitter rivalries in the sport. While the 11 year layover makes it a somewhat foreign concept to these young players, but some Mountaineers from the area and Brown have helped bring them up to speed.

"I think Neal Brown’s really put that in their heads since the end of last season - ‘this is what Pitt means to the fans and to the state of West Virginia’," Callihan said. "Everyone's understood it and I don't think there will be any lack of motivation.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt-West Virginia: An Ode to Pure Hate

Former Pitt Standouts Jason Pinnock, Jaylen Twyman Cut from NFL Rosters

Pitt Football Depth Chart Reactions: One RB Separates

Bengals Cut Former Pitt LS Cal Adomitis

Kenny Pickett Should Be Right About Pitt vs. West Virginia Matchup

Pitt Football Releases First Depth Chart of 2022

Kenny Pickett Predicts Blowout in Backyard Brawl

Pitt Football Announces 2022 Captains

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Embarrassing Video Show Neal Brown Doesn’t Get It

Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the start of the Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pitt Panthers, the two head coaches of the teams met at midfield for a quick pre-game chat. After shaking hands, Pitt’s head coach, Pat Narduzzi, asked Brown, “Are you ready for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

Neal Brown Takes To Twitter

We start Kansas [Jayhawks] prep today, but it’s been two long days. Watching. Reflecting the game from last Thursday night. And it hurts. It still hurts. It hurts because our investment level was so high from our players and our staff, but it also hurts because we are well aware what this game means to our fanbase. To all the Mountaineers who were there on Thursday night, Thank You. You helped create one of the best college football atmospheres I’ve ever been apart of. I’ll never forget in-between the third and fourth quarter, when the fans wearing the Old Gold and Blue were the loudest. The game didn’t end the way we wanted to. No excuses. We didn’t get it done, but I’m proud of our staff and proud of our players. We played the game the right way. We played tough. We played physical. We were resilient the entire game, all the way up to the last play, that was ruled a catch on the field.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Georgia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
voiceofmotown.com

A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Where WVU's transfers out landed on the depth chart

From last preseason through the end of this summer, West Virginia saw more than twenty scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, departing the program with the intent of finding a new home. Not everyone has found a new home, with a couple going to junior college or finding no new school at all. The vast majority, though, found a landing spot, and here is where they showed up on the depth charts at their new schools.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Twyman
Person
Neal Brown
wvsportsnow.com

2023 4 Star WR Traylon Ray Puts WVU in Top 3

2023 four-star wide receiver Traylon Ray (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has placed West Virginia in his top three alongside SEC schools Tennessee and Mississippi State. Ray is a Florida recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee. Ray is listed as a four-star recruit for ESPN, On3 and 247Sports’ composite rankings....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tribune-Review

Top 5 biggest crowds in Pittsburgh sports history

Traffic tie-ups well before rush hour, tailgate parties springing up at many parking spots on the North Shore and a record crowd inside Acrisure Stadium made the renewal of the Backyard Brawl special. More so for victorious Pitt than West Virginia, considering that the Mountaineers led by seven deep into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Statewide non-profit supports energy storage concept developed by WVU grad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads Angel Network has announced an $80,000 investment in a start-up battery technology company established by a WVU finance graduate. Parthian Battery Solutions, developed by Auggie Chico, is a low-cost eco-friendly method of repurposing electric vehicle batteries for use as residential and commercial solar energy storage systems. At the end of the battery life in a car, the system is still capable of storing 85-percent of the original capacity. The technology prevents batteries and thousands of pounds of toxic battery materials from entering landfills.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Bengals#Virginia Tech#American Football#The Backyard Brawl#Georgia J T Daniels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
WHITE HALL, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Taylor County to be site of new battery manufacturing plant

TAYLOR COUNTY—Taylor County will soon be the home of a new manufacturing plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Months after making the announcement to come to West Virginia, energy startup SPARKZ Inc. announced earlier this week that they would be setting up shop in Taylor County, at the old Fourco Glass location.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
780
Followers
395
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy