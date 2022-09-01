ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
Phoenix Patio and Rooftop Dining Guide

You’ve made it through the grueling days of summer, and now you are ready to enjoy some amazing rooftop or patio dining as we head toward all those months where we remember why we live in Phoenix. To celebrate making it to the other side of another summer, here’s a Phoenix Patio and Rooftop Dining Guide!
20 BEST Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ (Get Ready to Feel Full!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottsdale’s city motto, “The west’s most Western town” alludes to the vintage setting that makes you always think of cowboys and saloons. Famous for its year-round sun and pool season, plus cowboys and being referred to as one of the best places to play golf – Scottsdale is also known for its food.
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
Your Guide to Saboten Con 2022, Arizona's Biggest Anime Event

If you’ve spent the past year or two getting into anime, you’re not alone. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre and its numerous shows and movies is at an all-time high, thanks, in part, to COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, millions of peoplebinge-watched anime on various streaming services, causing its popularity to skyrocket. In fact, the anime industry raked in an estimated $24.80 billion last year, according to business consulting firm Grand View Research.
What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022

Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
45 BEST Things To Do in Scottsdale, Arizona (Fun and Unique!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottdale is a bustling metropolitan area nestled in the suburbs of Phoenix. Vibrant arts, culture, entertainment, dining, and nightlife can be found across the gorgeous Old Town. The...
Things to do: 'Grill at The Mill' in Queen Creek this Labor Day weekend

Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5. Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.
Will Xander closes $41M in multifamily deals before his 21st birthday

Some people wait tables or wash cars during their college years, but not Will Xander. As a multifamily broker at ORION Investment Real Estate, he sold the 87-unit Glendale Gardens Apartments for nearly $18.3 million in July while some of his classmates were undoubtedly enjoying a lazy summer break. Instead, Xander was reaping the benefits of a relationship he built with the owner of Glendale Gardens Apartments.
SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
